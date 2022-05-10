‘Ozark’ Star Sofia Hublitz Speaks on Why the Show’s Ending ‘Shouldn’t Be Messed With’

While many “Ozark” fans had split feelings about the show’s ending, star Sofia Hublitz is definitely in favor of what happened.

WARNING! Massive spoilers ahead for “Ozark” Season 4 Part 2, which dropped on Netflix on Friday, April 29.

If fans will remember, the series ended with Wendy and Marty Byrde (Laura Linney and Jason Bateman) being confronted by private investigator Mel Sattem. He wants the money-laundering couple to pay for all the horrible things they’ve done. But before he gets a chance to hurt them, Jonah and Charlotte Byrde show up to defend their parents.

The show ends with the screen cutting to black and a gunshot ringing out, presumably for Mel. While we’ll never officially know who Jonah shot, the implied idea is that Mel dies and the Byrdes get off scot-free. Many “Ozark” fans wish the ending involved the Byrdes paying for their crimes, but that wasn’t how it was meant to be.

“I was very happy and very satisfied with the ending. I like it that it’s not a happy ending,” Sofia Hublitz, who plays Charlotte, told TODAY.

“They win in the end, but the cycle continues. It’s just one more body for them. Hopefully, it’s the last one, but you don’t know that,” Hublitz continued. “It leaves the door open for what’s going to happen next.”

Unfortunately, it’s not 100% clear as to what will come next, as the series officially ended after Season 4 Part 2 drops. But Hublitz has a few ideas of what her character, Charlotte, might get up to.

‘Ozark’ Star Sofia Hubltz Dishes on Her Character’s Ending and Future on the Show

While “Ozark” might officially be done, showrunner Chris Mundy seems open to the idea of a spinoff series. But if that’s the case, Sofia Hublitz isn’t sure she wants in.

“I think how Chris Mundy chose to end (‘Ozark’) was beautiful and perfect. And that shouldn’t be messed with. I think it should live there in that space forever,” she said. Presumably, her character Charlotte would live in that space too.

But if Hublitz had to speculate on what Charlotte would get up to, she has a few ideas in mind.

“It could go either way. She either goes to college and gets some sort of corporate finance job and stays aligned with the family business. Or she moves to Bushwick with 25 other roommates and works at a coffee shop until she’s 35,” she said.

Hublitz also shared her thoughts on fan-favorite character Ruth Langmore meeting her end in the “Ozark” finale. While many fans were devastated to see Ruth die, Hublitz said it was “kind of expecting and fitting.”

“It seemed very appropriate, in both of our opinions,” Hublitz said, speaking for herself and Julia Garner. “I remember both of our conversations, ‘Oh, yes. That makes sense that Ruth dies.’ She signed her own death warrant after she murdered Javi.”

Hublitz added, “It was surprising because you want to root for Ruth. You want her to make it over the Byrdes. (In a way), she does succeed, but she dies. There’s a sadness in that.”