‘Ozark’s Jason Bateman to Make Netflix Return in New Project

Just a couple of months after Ozark came to an end, Jason Bateman will be making a Netflix return in a brand new project.

According to Deadline, Jason Bateman will be starring with Taron Egerton in the upcoming Amblin and Netflix thriller Carry On. Jaume Collet-Serra will be directing and TJ Firman is writing the screenplay. The media outlet revealed that the thriller follows Ethan Kopek. Kopek is a young TSA agent who is blackmailed by a mysterious traveler to let a dangerous package slip through security. The package would make its way onto a Christmas Day flight. Bateman may be portraying the role as the mysterious traveler.

Meanwhile, Jason Bateman recently finished the production of an untitled Prime Video feature film. It follows the story of Nike pursuing NBA legend Michael Jordan in the 1980s. Matt Damon starred alongside Bateman and Ben Affleck directed. There hasn’t been any announcement of when this project will debut.

Jason Bateman Talks the End of ‘Ozark’ and Directing Future

During a recent interview with Variety, Jason Bateman opened up about the end of his Netflix series Ozark. The final season of the hit series was split up. The first part premiered earlier this year. Meanwhile, the second half made its debut in late spring.

“It felt really good to finish something that we all worked so hard to try to do in a somewhat specific and precise way,” Jason Bateman explained. “I’d like to think everybody got pretty close to the ambitious target we were looking to hit with the show, but I also realize that it gets progressively harder to end on a high note the longer you stay. You’re bound to plank it eventually.”

When asked if there was a plan for how he wanted the show to end, Jason Bateman answered none of it was mapped out. “One of the advantages of doing something without a predetermined ending is you can react to the actors and the characters and the audience and see what storylines and what characters are getting attention and which ones aren’t working. Then you adjust accordingly.”

He then opened up about any plans of moving from acting to directing. Jason Bateman went on to admit directing is becoming more attractive. “I still love acting, but I think I may love directing even more, ” Bateman stated. He went on to add, “A lot of that has to do with everything that I’ve been able to absorb as an actor over 40-some years. You watch what everybody is doing on the set to create what the audience is enjoying, and the actor is just a part of that, but a director gets to play with every department including the acting side.”