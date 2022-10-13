Price Revealed for Netflix’s New Ad-Supported Streaming Plan Arriving Next Month

For all of you Netflix fans, there’s some news out on Thursday about a cheaper, ad-supported streaming option. It will be available on Nov. 3 and will cost $6.99 per month. The big reason that Netflix is doing this is that they want to reverse a lot of customer losses that have been happening. Right now, Netflix does offer some ad-free options in the range of $9.99 to $19.99 per month. Now, the most popular service that Netflix offers costs $15.49 in the United States.

What will this new plan be called? It will be named “Basic with Ads.” It’s going to launch on Nov. 3 with those ads on there that average 4 to 5 minutes per hour, Netflix said. The streaming service notes that the ads will be 15 to 30 seconds in length. They will play before and during the programs. Let’s compare this to what happens on broadcast networks like ABC, NBC, or FOX. According to Statista, primetime advertising times range from an average of 12 to 17 minutes per hour.

Netflix Users Who Opt-In For New Service Will Not Be Able To Download Shows

Of course, Netflix is the home of such shows as Stranger Things, Dahmer, and Emily in Paris. The streaming platform states that a “limited number of movies and TV shows won’t be available due to licensing restrictions.” Which ones will that be? Well, the streaming platform did not specify which shows and said it was working on lifting those restrictions. This is according to the New York Post.

Now, users who happen to opt-in for Basic with Ads also will not be able to download shows, however. That service will be available in 12 countries, including the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, Mexico, and Spain. Well, this decision to offer commercials comes as Netflix looks to jump in the advertising game after it shed more than 1 million subscribers this year. That is a rare occurrence for the world’s largest streaming service, which has more than 220 million global subscribers.

With the service, Netflix did say that it will offer advertisers the ability to prevent their ads from appearing on content that might be controversial. They include, for instance, sex, nudity or violence. Netflix also will offer broad targeting for advertisers. This means that they will be able to place their ads with relevant shows and movies. It also will provide measurement tools for clients through partnerships with DoubleVerify, Integral Ad Science, and Nielsen. Netflix remains committed to solid programming and looks to add more people to its platform with this new service.