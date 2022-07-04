rob-lowe-opens-up-about-new-netflix-series-he-created-with-his-son

Following the news that he and his son, John Owen Lowe, are teaming up for a new Netflix comedy series, “9-1-1: Lonestar” lead Rob Lowe shares details about “Unstable.”

While speaking to Associated Press Entertainment, Rob Lowe discussed co-creating “Unstable” with John Owen. “John Owen, my son, and I have co-created a comedy for Netflix, called ‘Unstable’. It’s based on his online trolling of me. And it’s super funny. We start shooting on Monday. It’s super, super funny. We’ve got a great cast of comedy killers, including Fred Armisen.”

.@RobLowe shares his suspicion for why his kids won't watch the films he's starred in. He's now working on a @Netflix comedy with his son John Owen. pic.twitter.com/T3IEx2CtPJ — AP Entertainment (@APEntertainment) July 4, 2022

According to Variety, Rob and John Owen Lowe’s “Unstable” was picked up by Netflix earlier this spring. The Lowes created the series along with Victor Fresco. The series reportedly follows an introverted son (played by John Owen), who works with his “successful, wildly eccentric” father (played by Rob). The father-son collaboration is to see the son and his biotch company from disaster.

Speaking about the new series, Netflix Head of Comedy, Tracey Pakosta, also told Deadline, “We are very excited to be working with Victor, Rob, and John Owen. The three of them – and their wildly funny, smart sensibilities – are a perfect fit for our growing slate of scripted comedies.”

Meanwhile, “Unstable” is an inspiration for Rob and John Owen Lowe’s social media relationship. The Lowes and Fresco is executive producing the series with Marc Buckland. Sian Clifford, Rachel Marsh, Emma Ferreira, and Aaron Branch have also joined “Unstable” as series regulars. Then Fred Armisen, Tom Allen, and JT Parr will appear in recurring guest star roles.

Rob Lowe Talks Working With His Son & Brother On ‘9-1-1: Lonestar’

Prior to “Unstable,” Rob Lowe has been working alongside his son, John Owen, and brother, Chad, on his hit series “9-1-1: Lonestar.”

“I’m so happy and proud,” Rob Lowe told Entertainment Tonight in May 2021 about working with his relatives. “And it makes coming to work even more fun than it usually is.”

Chad also said that he has directed Rob prior to “9-1-1: Lonestar” and they have always had a lot of fun together “It feels a little bit like we’re drawing out plays in the backyard for a touch football game. So there’s that kind of creative energy that we bring to it.”

Rob Lowe further explained that one thing that stands out about working with his relatives is how much he trusts them as peers and collaborators. “We can have a full conversation about a scene or a sequence and I’ll forget that it’s my son and I’ll forget that it’s my brother and I’ll be like, man, those guys really know what the hell they were doing!”

John Owen went on to add that it’s rare for anyone to get to be best friends with someone and also look up to them. “You know, we work in the same industry, so I get to not only look up to him on an emotional level but also a career level, which is amazing for me.”