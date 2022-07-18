Rob Zombie’s ‘The Munsters’ Set to Release on Netflix: Here’s When It Could Premiere

Rob Zombie recently announced his new film The Munsters will release on Netflix.

Rob Zombie is no stranger to the horror genre. Zombie’s first film he wrote and co-directed was 2003’s House of 1000 Corpses. Then, he remade the 1978 classic Halloween in 2007. The film grossed $80.3 million worldwide and prompted Zombie to make a sequel, Halloween II.

His new series The Munsters is also a remake of an old classic. Zombie directed and co-wrote the new film. The film is a prequel, setting the backdrop to the 1960s family sitcom of the same name. Apparently, Rob Zombie has been an avid fan of the series since childhood. He has planned to adapt the series into a film for over twenty years. However, he just recently began work on the movie officially in 2021. The Munsters started filming in Budapest since last November. Earlier this month, production wrapped.

During development of the film, Zombie frequently posted updates to fans via his Instagram page. On July 13, he shared a vivid trailer for The Munsters. The trailer reveals details about the plot and the newly-restyled Mockingbird Lane Mansion.

Fans gave mixed responses to the trailer, though. Some people criticized the direction of the trailer and didn’t like where the movie was headed. Others argued that the film seemed incredibly faithful to the eerie and dramatic tone of the original series.

Originally, fans thought Universal wanted a September release date for the movie. However, there’s a new update on when it may be released.

Rob Zombie’s New Film ‘The Munsters’

Rob Zombie posted to Instagram Monday about Netflix releasing his film.

“This fall we are gonna spook-out like it’s 1964!,” the actor and musician wrote on his Instagram page. “🎥Yep, THE MUNSTERS and THE ADDAMS FAMILY are returning to the boob tube at the same time courtesy of @netflix ☠️ It’s been 58 years since this clash of the titans first happened. 🎃 Perfect entertainment for your pumpkin carving party. 👻 🔥Check out this wicked fall preview issue of TV Guide for the 64-65 season I found while cleaning . 🎃🎃🎃🎃🎃🎃 Wacky monster fans unite!”

Right now, no release date has been announced for Zombie’s The Munsters film. However, from Zombie’s post and caption, it seems that Halloween will likely be the time the series is set. This would be an ideal time considering the subject matter.

Furthermore, just because The Munsters will be on Netflix doesn’t necessarily rule out a theatrical release, too. The Munsters could still be screened in limited theaters across the U.S. alongside its streaming release. However, it won’t be clear until an official announcement about the film’s release by Universal.