Shania Twain’s Netflix Documentary ‘Not Just a Girl’ Trailer Released

A new Netflix documentary will take viewers inside the life of country music icon Shania Twain. Not Just a Girl hits the streaming giant on July 26. Twain shares her own tales from her life and career in the doc. Check out the trailer below.

OMG I love this trailer!! It's crazy to see my entire career in 90seconds 😂 pic.twitter.com/U9C1yf726L — Shania Twain 💎 (@ShaniaTwain) July 20, 2022

“OMG I love this trailer!! It’s crazy to see my entire career in 90seconds,” the Grammy winner captioned the tease.

The trailer teases interview with everyone from Lionel Richie to Orville Peck praising Twain’s impact on country music. It also features interview with Kelsea Ballerini, Diplo and Bo Derek. Taylor Swift is seen talking to Twain via FaceTime in one brief scene. Twain herself is also interviewed, notably discussing her divorce from producer Robert “Mutt” Lange.

“Taking the risks to do things your way can be scary. You’re just gotta go for it,” the trailer narration concludes.

Mercury Studios produces the film and Joss Crowley directs. It begins in her native Timmins, Ontario and follows her to major label success in Nashville. In conjunction with the film, Twain will release Not Just a Girl (The Highlights), a compilation album, the same day.

Shania Twain was out of the limelight for years. But 2022 has seen the country music world rally around her groundbreaking success. She will receive the ACM Poets Award at ACM Honors on August 24 at the Ryman Auditorium. That ceremony will also include tributes to Miranda Lambert, Morgan Wallen and Chris Stapleton. It’s fitting that Lambert receives the Triple Crown Award alongside Twain, someone that likely showed Lambert the path as a child. The Triple Crown Award recognizes Lambert for earning Best New Female Vocalist, Best Female Vocalist and Entertainer of the Year. And Twain’s chart-topping success set the type of precedent for Wallen’s honor. That is, an “unprecedented” achievement.

More Honors for Shania Twain

Shania Twain is also among this year’s class for the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame. Twain wrote most everything in her catalog alongside her ex-husband, Lange. Joining Twain are Brad Paisley and Toby Keith, a couple of other 90s legends.

Steve Earle, Bobbie Gentry, Kent Blazy, Brett James and Muscle Shoals legend Spooner Oldham are also a part of this year’s class. Oldham was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2009 as a sideman.

Shania Twain has one more festival date this summer. She’s at Boots and Hearts Music Festival in Oro-medonte, Canada (near Toronto) on August 7. She’ll wrap her year by wrapping up her Las Vegas Residency. “Let’s Go!” returns to the Zappos Theater on August 26 and 27. She has a handful of dates that take into September. The residency reaches its conclusion on September 10. Check out all of Shania Twain’s dates and get ticket information at her website.