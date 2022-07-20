‘Shania Twain: Not Just a Girl’: New Documentary Reportedly Heading to Netflix

Country singing legend Shania Twain has a documentary heading to Netflix this summer.

In Shania Twain: Not Just a Girl, famed producer Joss Crowley will explain how Twain went “from a Nashville newcomer to international icon.”

For those of you not familiar with her, Twain currently stands as the best-selling female artist in country music history. And she also ranks as one of the best-selling musicians of all time in all genres.

The Canadian sensation has sold more than 100 million records in her lifetime. She’s also won five Grammy awards. And her studio albums have 47 platinum certifications among them, which equals 11 diamond certifications.

“Singer Shania Twain transcends genres across borders amid triumphs and setbacks in this documentary,” reads a Netflix synopsis of the film.

Interestingly, the star of the show has yet to mention the project. Nor has she given any more information about what’s in store for the audience. Though, she has cryptically acknowledged the movie’s existence by updating her social media profiles to match the streamer’s preview.

But thanks to a post by her former bandmate, Brent Maison, we do have a little taste of the type of content highlighted in the film.

Netflix and Shania Twain Are Keeping Details of ‘Not Just a Girl’ Under Wraps

Maison worked on several of Shania Twain’s albums. And Crowley interviewed him and Twain’s longtime studio drummer, Paul Leim. In an Instagram post from April of 2021, Maison wrote about his part in Shania Twain: Not Just a Girl.

“Spending the day @sound_stage_studios being interviewed for the upcoming #shaniatwain documentary,” he shared. “I played guitar on four of Shania’s albums. And I’m talking about that and performing a lot of the signature guitar parts I created for all those songs. Pictured with me is my good buddy for over 30 yrs Paul Leim who played drums on all those albums.”



Aside from that, the streamer is leaving nearly everything about the upcoming release under wraps.

Joss Crowley has told the story of many famous musicians in the past. His former documentaries highlighted Elvis Costello, Lenny Kravitz, and Pink Floyd. He also put icons Ritchie Blackmore and Mark Ronson on film recently.

Unfortunately, there seems to be some conflicting information about Shania Twain: Not Just a Girl’s release date. The Streamer originally announced that it would hit screens on August 26th, 2022. However, Netflix also dropped a tweet that says it will be out on July 26, 2022.

So keep an eye on your homepage. But rest assured that the documentary will go live before summer’s end.