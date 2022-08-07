Some ‘Wheel of Fortune’ Episodes Are Leaving Netflix in August: What To Know

As we head into August, the popular streaming platform Netflix will be making some programming changes. With these changes, Netflix will be adding a few new titles to the already extensive library. Unfortunately, this also means that some titles will be saying goodbye during the month of August.

Among these shows are a few seasons of the long-running and hugely iconic crossword-style game show, Wheel of Fortune. A recent release has noted that Netflix will be dropping seasons 35, 36, and 37 from the platform as we roll into August.

And, as of right now, this, unfortunately, means that the popular game show headed by longtime host Pat Sajak will no longer be featured on the streaming service. At least for now, since it is only 35 through 37 are the only ones available on Netflix right now.

Netflix Strives To ‘Keep Titles’ Fans Want To Watch On The Popular Platform

In a recent statement, Netflix notes that “though we strive to keep the titles you want to watch, some titles do leave Netflix because of licensing agreements.”

The streaming platform continues on to note that “whenever a TV show or movie license is expiring” they look at many options before making a final decision regarding the potential programming changes.

“We consider things such as: If the rights to the title are still available,” the statement reads. “How popular it is in a region, and how much it costs to license.”

This update is no doubt disappointing news for fans of the legendary game show. However, this certainly doesn’t stop Wheel’s massive weekday viewership as new episodes continue to air. And, the Wheel spin-off Celebrity Wheel of Fortune is set to hit the airwaves for its latest season in just a few weeks!

Celebrity Wheel of Fortune Is Making A Return To The Airwaves This Fall

The primetime celebrity edition of the popular game show series is set to premiere this fall on September 26. The series will, of course, feature longtime hosts Pat Sajak and Vanna White as well as a bevy of fun celebrity contestants.

The spin-off’s premise follows the same format as the original Wheel of Fortune game show. However, this one includes celebrities as contestants as they work to solve the word puzzle. And, Sajak says, this celebrity edition is intended to be “a little lighter in attitude,” the host tells Entertainment Weekly. Sajak adds the goal of this spin-off Wheel of Fortune series is to “have fun.”

“We’re mainly there to have fun,” the host says of the celebrity game show series.

“We’ve jazzed up the set a bit, made it look a little more prime-timey,” he adds.

“Whatever that means,” Sajak quips. “[But] as far as the game, it’s going to be the same.”