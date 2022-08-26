‘That ’70s Show’: How to Stream the Classic Sitcom After It Leaves Netflix

That ’70s Show was suddenly pulled from Netflix’s content library in 2020, alongside other fan-favorite sitcoms including Friends and The Office. Now, just two years following its departure from the streaming platform, we have all the information you need on how, when, and where to stream That ’70s Show.

According to ScreenRant, That ’70s Show has found a brand new home on NBCUniversal’s Peacock. Fans of the late 1990s production can begin streaming the beloved series on the platform as of September 1st, with That ’70s Show available to subscribers of both the Peacock Premium and Premium Plus plans.

That ’70s Show‘s move to Peacock is especially inconvenient for Netflix subscribers as the veteran streaming giant has ordered the eight-season series’ reboot, That ’90s Show. So, while fans of the original series can catch all eight seasons on Peacock, they’re also going to need to be signed up for a Netflix subscription in order to catch the reboot.

Returning to Point Place, Wisconsin, That ’70s Show fans will see Eric Foreman and Donna Pinciotti’s daughter Leia, played by actress Callie Haverada, spend her summer with original series stars Kitty and Red Foreman (Donna Jo Rupp and Kurtwood Smith).

Even more exciting, That ’90s Show promises to see the return of almost all of the original cast members from That ’70s Show, including Topher Grace, Laura Prepon, Ashton Kutcher, and NCIS star Wilmer Valderrama.

‘That ’70s Show’s Laura Prepon Cried When Returning to Film Series Reboot

Laura Prepon first found fame on That ’70s Show in 1998 when season one aired and remained on the beloved sitcom until its conclusion in 2006. Her character, Donna, shared a difficult though endearing relationship with fellow star Topher Grace’s Eric Foreman across eight seasons, and dedicated fans followed it all the way through. Now, returning to reprise her role on the set of Netflix’s That ’90s Show, the actress revealed she cried when she arrived to film.

“It was just like the nostalgia of it,” the actress said in speaking with Us Weekly. “When I first went there, I cried. I’m just like, ‘The nostalgia of it is so strong.’ It was such an incredible time in my life [being on That ’70s Show].”

In speaking about the beloved series’ reboot That ’90s Show, Prepon said, “I can’t wait for people to see it. I think they’re really, really gonna get a kick out of it.”

Part of what inspired the Donna Pinciotti actress’s return to the Netflix reboot is her relationship with her former castmates. During the interview, she also revealed that even after That ’70s Show concluded, she remained close with the rest of the series’ stars.

She specifically spoke about the memories connected to Todd Rundgren’s song, “Hello, It’s Me,” and the way it symbolized her and Topher Grace’s characters.

She revealed while speaking with the outlet that every time she hears that particular tune, she bursts into tears because “that was like the Eric and Donna [theme song].”