‘That ’70s Show’ Star Tommy Chong Gives Perfect Reason Why He’s Returning for Netflix Revival Series

Earlier this year, we learned that Netflix was working on a reboot of That 70s Show. Later on, we learned that That 90s Show would include many of the original cast members. However, Donna, Eric, Fez, and the gang won’t be the main characters. Instead, the show will focus on a new set of teens headed up by Leia, the daughter of Eric and Donna.

Members of the That 70s Show cast will make guest appearances throughout the first season of That 90s Show. Among those familiar faces will be Tommy Chong reprising the role of Leo, the burnt-out Foto Hut boss.

In a recent interview with Variety, Tommy Chong talked a little about That 90s Show and how it felt to be back on the set, and why he decided to do the show.

Tommy Chong on Reprising the Role of Leo

Chong told Variety that stepping onto the That 90s Show set felt natural. To him, it was like no time had passed since he worked with the cast of the original show. “The minute Kitty knocked on the door and I opened the door and it was her, it could have been yesterday,” he told the publication.

Tommy Chong heard about That 90s Show long before he got a call about reprising his role. “I heard they were going to reboot [That 70s Show], but I never got a call,” Chong said. “I was like ‘What’s going on here?’ But then the call came and we were shooting right away.”

As for his motivation to reprise the role, Chong laughingly said, “I like the paycheck.”

We don’t know much about the plot of the upcoming reboot. However, Tommy Chong tweeted about his first virtual table read with the That 90s Show cast back in February. He said it was “so much fun” and called the upcoming show “another winner.”

Just did a virtual “table read” with the cast of “That 90’s Show” and Wow! So much fun! Another winner! — Tommy Chong (@tommychong) February 28, 2022

In That 70s Show, Leo was an old stoner who ran the Foto Hut. More than that, though, he was a little wiser than many gave him credit for. In fact, he became a mentor of sorts for Hyde over the course of his time on the show. Could he be taking up the mantle of the sage stoner mentor again for That 90s Show? We’ll just have to wait and see.

When Is That 90s Show Coming?

The short answer here is that no one really knows. Netflix hasn’t announced a release date yet. However, we do know that production started in February of this year. They finished shooting the first season of That 90s Show in June. Now, the show will move into post-production. That can take anywhere between three and six months. So, we may be back in Point Place, Wisconsin as early as this fall or as late as 2023.