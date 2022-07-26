‘That ’70s Show’s Ashton Kutcher Speaks Out About Netflix Revival ‘That ’90s Show’

“That ’90s Show,” a Netflix spinoff/revival of the late ’90s/ early 2000s “That ’70s Show,’ has begun filming. Ashton Kutcher, who played Michael Kelso, spoke out about the revival.

Kutcher, who is married to “That ’70s Show” former on-screen love interest Mila Kunis, is reprising his role as Kelso. Kunis will also return to play Jackie Burkhart. Most of the old cast is returning to pick up their old roles. Topher Grace and Laura Prepon are back as Eric Forman and Donna Pinciotti. Wilmer Valderrama is back as Fez, and Debra Jo Rupp and Kurtwood Smith will be series regulars as Kitty and Red Foreman. Also, fan-favorite stoner Leo will also make an appearance, with original actor Tommy Chong coming back to reprise the role.

Kutcher spoke to Variety about the decision for he and Kunis to come back for the revival. He said: “Mila and I were contemplating it. We thought, ‘Listen, we’re only in the position that we’re in because of that show, so let’s just go back and do this. We just went back and had fun for a week. It was so random and fun.”

Kutcher also described the experience as “nostalgic,” as the revival is made by the same people who made “That ’70s Show.”

The new show will focus on Eric and Donna’s daughter, Leia Forman (Callie Haverda) as she visits her grandparents, Red and Kitty, in Point Place. While there, she meets a new generation for Point Place kids, and fun and craziness ensue.

New Cast of “That ’90s Show” ‘Phenomenal’ According to Kutcher

“That ’90s Show” new cast and characters include: Ashley Aufderheide as “rebellious Rebel Grrrl” Gwen; Mace Coronel as “charming and flirty” Jay; Maxwell Acee Donovan as Nate, Gwen’s older brother; Reyn Doi as the openly gay Ozzie, and Sam Morelos as “Nate’s ambitious and intelligent girlfriend.”

During Kutcher and Kunis’ week on set, they were able to experience the new cast hard at work. Kutcher told Variety, “It’s really funny. The new cast is phenomenal.”

“That ’70s Show” was very popular at the time and has still had the same popularity over the last few years. The show was on Netflix for a while before being taken off in late 2020. The fanbase is loyal to the show, and there is even a popular Twitter page that is still active. @that70scontext, or “out of context that ’70s show,” posts clips and screenshots of scenes from the show out of context. The account has over 100,000 followers.

Fans can’t wait for the revival to be out, but the cast is just as excited. Wilmer Valderrama tweeted a photo of his script, captioning it: “To whom is may concern… Now if I could just remember the accent…”

“That ’90s Show” currently does not have a set release date.