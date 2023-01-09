‘That 90s Show’ Brings Red, Kitty, and Bob Back Together in New Sneak Peek

With That 90s Show set to premiere on January 19th, Netflix has released a new sneak peek featuring (Kurtwood Smith) Red and (Debra Jo Rupp) Kitty reuniting with Don Stark’s Bob.

In the sneak peek, That 90s Show characters, Red and Kitty, are chatting about putting together a child’s birthday party. As the two work on the party, Bob comes in with his catchphrase, “Hey there, hit there, ho there.” As Bob and Kitty hug, Red declares, “You knew about this?” to Kitty. To which she then replied, “And you didn’t and that’s why he’s here.”

Although Smith, Rupp, and Stark have returned for That 90s Show, Tanya Roberts, who played Midge Pinciotti, will not be on the show. The actress, who is also known for her roles on That 70s Show, Charlie’s Angels, and The Love Boat, passed away on January 4, 2021, at the age of 71. The actress developed a urinary tract infection that advanced sepsis. The infection resulted in a multi-organ failure and she was placed on a ventilator. She was taken off life support one day before her death.

That 90s Show is a That 70s Show revival that takes place in 1995. Leia Forman, the daughter of Eric and Donna, visits her grandparents, Red and Kitty, for the summer. She then bonds with a “new generation of Point Place, Wisconsin kids.”

Don Stark Opens Up About Reprising His Role For ‘That 90s Show’

While speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Don Stark shared how he ended up returning as Bob for That 90s Show. He recalled seeing a press release announcing the new series and didn’t think he would be back in Red and Kitty’s kitchen.

“I had family saying, ‘Oh, wow, that’s great,’” Stark said about the That 90s Show reaction. “And I said, ‘Let’s just pump the brakes because you don’t know exactly what this means.’ It was a long time before I was approached on whether or not I would be coming back, so when they let me know, I was really excited about that and to see everybody again.”

Stark also revealed the nostalgia of returning to the That 70s Show crew. “They had to build all new sets but they looked exactly like they were back then. It was just like going home,” Stark recalled. “It was amazing, it really brought back a flood of wonderful memories. All the young people who were in the new cast were terrific, and it mirrored what it was like when we started.”

Stark went on to add that getting back into the Bob character was like riding a bike. “Bob exists in me,” he noted with a laugh. “As soon as the clothes came on, and the wig came on, and the sideburns, and the jewelry, everything just kind of snapped. It was great. It was seamless.”