‘That 90’s Show’: Donna Actress Laura Prepon Opens Up About Returning for ‘That 70’s Show’ Spinoff

You’ll have to excuse Laura Prepon. Filming That 90s Show and getting comfortable again in the now middle-aged skin of Donna Pinciotti made her cry.

But they were good, happy tears, as Prepon and her fellow stars of That 70s Shows gathered for a sequel set two decades later. It was like being home in Point Place, Wisconsin. It didn’t matter that her Midwestern TV hometown only existed on the small screen.

“It’s so fun. It’s all the same sets,” Prepon said in an interview with Us Weekly. “When I first went there, I cried. I’m just like, “The nostalgia is so strong and it was such an incredible time in my life.’ I can’t wait for people to see it. I think they’re really, really gonna get a kick out of it.”

Back in October, Netflix announced plans for a reboot called the That 90s Show. Here’s the synopsis for the show:

“Set in Wisconsin in 1995, That ’90s Show follows Leia Forman, daughter of Eric and Donna, who is visiting her grandparents for the summer and bonds with a new generation of Point Place kids under the watchful eye of Kitty and the stern glare of Red. Sex, drugs and rock ’n’ roll never dies, it just changes clothes.”

May we get a Hello Wisconsin!

Most of the cast of That 70s Show will make guest appearances on That 90s Show. It’s the Netflix reboot. The cast is shown here in 2000. (Photo by Jim Smeal/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

Prepon and Friends Will Guest Star on That 90s Show

Prepon will be a guest star in the sequel. She’ll appear with her now-husband, Eric (Topher Grace). Plus, Mila Kunis returns as Jackie. And, of course, it wouldn’t be a That 70s Show experience if Kelso wasn’t there for the reboot. So that means Ashton Kutcher, who married in real life, will reprise Kelso. Wilmer Valderrama also returns as Fez. There’s no word on whether these former stars will appear in the same That 90s Show episode. But Prepon said everyone has stayed friends since the show ended in 2006. Most of the cast have gone on to TV and/or movie stardom. Valderrama is vital part of NCIS.

However, two That 70s Show stars will be in the full-time cast for That 90s Show. Debra Jo Rupp and Kurtwood Smith, otherwise known as Kitty and Red, return as Eric’s parents.

Prepon said the sentiment of being on set again was overwhelming.

“It just was like the nostalgia of it,” Prepon said. “You don’t realize like, it’s still, like, if I hear Todd Rundgren’s [song] ‘Hello, It’s Me,’ I burst into tears ’cause that’s the pilot song, you know, that was like the Eric and Donna (theme song). It was a really pinnacle song for that relationship, but yeah, it’s great [to be back].”