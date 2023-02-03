‘That ’90s Show’ Renewed For Season Two Weeks After Netflix Premiere

Less than a month after the first season of That ‘90s Show premiered, Netflix announced that the already popular series has officially been renewed.

On Friday (February 3rd), Netflix took to TikTok to announce the exciting news. “Let’s go Wisconsin! That ‘90s Show is returning for season 2,” the streaming service declared with a peace sign emoji.

Also In a statement to The Wrap, showrunner, co-creator, and executive producer of the show, also shared more details about the news. “All of us at ‘That ‘90s Show’ were beyond excited by the warm, enthusiastic response to our first season. We can’t wait to return to Point Place for another summer of laughs and surprises. Hello 1996!”

The Wrap also reports that following its January 19th premiere, the show made it to Netflix’s Top 10 TV list in 35 counties. The new series also has more than 41 million hours viewed. Speaking about the new season, Lindsey Turner, fellow co-creator and executive producer, stated, “We owe the fans, old and new, for taking the trip with us in the first season — and we can’t wait to be there with them in the second season.”

According to IMDb, That ‘90s Show follows Donna and Eric Forman’s daughter Leia as she visits with her grandparents Red and Kitty over the summer where she befriends with a new generation of Point Place, Wisconsin kids. The majority of That ’70s Show cast made an appearance on the show.

During an interview with Esquire, Ashton Kutcher spoke about his involvement in That ‘90s Show and why he decided to not turn down the role.

“[She] goes, ‘You know, we owe our entire careers to this show. It doesn’t matter what the script is, we’re doing it.’” Kutcher recalled the conversation. He also admitted that he wouldn’t have missed the opportunity to be with his former That ‘70s Show co-stars.

Kunis also spoke about her involvement in the show last fall. “My husband and are together in [the new show], which is weird because we shouldn’t have been,” Kunis told Access Hollywood. “You know what, I called B.S. I was like, ‘My character would be with Fez.’ I think that I ended up with Wilmer [Valderrama]’s character.”

She and Kutcher spoke about the script. She was also confused about their That ‘70s Show characters ending up together. “I was like [to Ashton], ‘Why are you and I together?’ And also, he was married when ‘70s ended to Shannon Elizabeth’s character, I think.”