‘That ’90s Show’: What to Know About the Netflix ‘That ’70s Show’ Reboot

It’s been nearly two decades since Fox’s hit TV sitcom series, That ’70s Show went off the air. However, life has apparently gone on for many of the sitcom’s characters as Netflix is bringing some of our That ’70s Show favorites in the spin-off series, That ’90s Show.

Filming for this much-anticipated series started earlier this year, gearing up to bring us a new generation of teens from a forgone generation. This time, however, Red and Kitty Foreman will be grandparents, and the That ’70s Show teens are all grown up, raising their own families.

Here’s What To Know About The Upcoming Netflix Series, That ’90s Show

It is now 1995 for the former cast of That ’70s Show, and the characters have moved on; this time to That ’90s Show. That’s right, the ’70s Show teens have hung up their fringed jackets, chucked their tie-dyes, and said goodbye to their bell-bottoms. Now, they are raising a new generation just in time to get on board with the computerized pet craze; Nintendo GameBoys; grunge music, and the start of Disney’s Pixar films.

But, what about the players in this upcoming streaming series? Who will be returning to their former That 70s Show roles? And, who will be a new face in this series reboot?

So far, much of the original 70s Show cast is on board to return for That 90s Show. Topher Grace is returning as Eric Foreman, and Laura Prepon is reviving her role as Donna. In this reboot series, these two high-school sweethearts have now had a daughter, Leia, who is portrayed by Callie Haverda.

According to an early description of the young Foreman, Leia notes that she is “smart like her mom, snarky like her dad,” and, the description notes, “Leia is craving adventure.” Maybe she will be giving Eric and Donna a taste of the same medicine they put their parents through in the original series.

More That 70s Show Stars Headed Into The 1990s

Speaking of parents, Kitty and Red Foreman (Debra Jo Rupp and Kurtwood Smith) will be returning for That 90s Show. This time, they get to play the role of grandma and grandpa.

Also joining these return players are Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher, who are reprising their roles as Jackie Burkhart and Kelso, respectively. NCIS star, Wilmer Valderrama is also returning to his former character, the loveable exchange student, Fez. Tommy Chong of Cheech and Chong fame is also reviving his character, Leo, in the reboot.

A New Decade Brings New Faces To That 90s Show

Joining Callie Haverda as a new character in this reboot series are Ashley Aufderheide as Gwen; Maxwell Acee Donovan as Nate; Mace Coronel as Jay; Sam Morelos as Nikki, and Reyn Doi as Ozzie. That 70s Show alum, Danny Masterson will not be returning as Hyde. The actor is currently facing a variety of charges related to alleged assaults he’s accused of committing between 2001 and 2003.