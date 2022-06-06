The Addams Family ‘Wednesday’ Netflix Teaser Trailer Released, Thing Revealed

On Monday (June 6th), streaming service Netflix released a teaser trailer for “The Addams Family” series “Wednesday,” which stars Jenna Ortega, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Luis Guzman, Gwendoline Christie, and Christina Ricci.

According to the video’s description, “Wednesday” is from the imagination of Tim Burton. The “twisted” series is a “sleuthing, supernaturally infused mystery” that follows Wednesday Addams’ years as a student at Nevermore Academy. Follows Wednesday Addams’ years as a student, when she attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart and solve the mystery that embroiled her parents.” The teaser also showed Thing.

During a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Jenna Ortega spoke about her new role as Wednesday Addams. “We’ve never seen her as a teenage girl. As she gets older, that nasty attitude or [those] biting remarks, it’s almost kind of hard to not make it sound like every other teenage girl. So, it’s like, how do we establish this character and give her the same fire without letting her become something that she’s not? Also, it’s eight-hour series so, for an emotionless character, there has to be some sort of an emotional arc.”

Ortega also spoke about taking over the role for Ricci, who was the original Wednesday Addams in the Paramount Pictures films. Ricci is also appearing in the eight-hour series as a mystery character. “It’s been a bit of a challenge and I’m curious to see how it plays. I’ve never had the opportunity to play an iconic character before. I know she’s well-loved and well-respected and I just don’t want to mess her up.”

Jenna Ortega Talks Working With Tim Burton For ‘Wednesday’

Meanwhile, Jenna Ortega chatted with Entertainment Weekly about what it is like to work with filmmaker Tim Burton. “That has been really incredible, just being such a fan of his work prior, but also getting to know him and realizing he’s the most detail-oriented director I’ll ever work with. He’s also one of the sweetest directors I think I’ll ever work with. I’m really blown away by how collaborative he is and how kind he is.”

Ortega also told Extra that Wednesday was already played to perfection in the past. So she believes there’s nothing she does to better the character. “I’ve really worked on not ripping anybody off and kind of creating my own thing. And the thing about this Wednesday is because it is an eight-hour-long series. We’ve never spent so much time with her before. She’s always been the one-liner and, you know, the one-off.”

Ortega goes on to add that it’s really interesting to get to know Wednesday. “To create more dimension to her as an individual but also giving an emotional arc for a character that doesn’t really have any emotion.”

Netflix will be releasing “Wednesday” on its platform later this year.