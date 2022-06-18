Two Actors From Netflix Series ‘The Chosen One’ Killed, Six Crew Members Injured in Car Crash

Tragic news out of Mexico as two actors were killed and six production members were injured while working on The Chosen One. It’s a new series for Netflix. ET Online is reporting that the Baja California Department of Culture released the information on Friday. Actors Raymundo Garduño Cruz and Juan Francisco González Aguilar died in a car crash.

This incident took place on Thursday, reports state. Both actors and crew members were traveling near Mulege. It’s located on the Baja California Sur peninsula. The cause of the van crash remains a mystery. Yet there are reports indicating that the van flipped over after running off a road in a desert area. The effect this will have on the show’s production schedule is unknown. The Chosen One did start filming work back in April, though.

‘The Chosen One’ Crew Reportedly Worked Close to the Accident Scene

Meanwhile, a report from The Associated Press indicates this show’s crew happened to be working in Santa Rosalia. That is near where the accident happened. This new series is based on a comic book series from Mark Millar and Peter Gross titled American Jesus. A 12-year-old boy claims that he’s returning as Jesus of Nazareth. He has vowed to save humanity by using his biblical powers. If Millar’s name sounds familiar, that’s because he also created comic books like Kingsman, Jupiter’s Legacy, and Kick-Ass.

Last year, Millar talked about turning his Supercrooks into an anime. “It just kind of laid there for a few years, nothing really happened with it as it was Kingsman and everything that people were interested in,” he told ScreenRant. “But then when we sold the company to Netflix, one of the first projects they jumped on was Supercrooks.

Mark Millar Says He’s Proud Of His Work on ‘Jupiter’s Legacy’

“They said, ‘That could be really fun,'” Millar said. “And instead of going the conventional route, where it looks like a Marvel movie and everything, they said, ‘Why don’t we try a Japanese anime version of this?’ It was completely unexpected, but my God, that was such a fun idea, I was all over it.”

When it comes to Jupiter’s Legacy, Millar tells Deadline that he’s proud of the amazing work that the people did on its origin season. “I’ve been asked a lot about what we’re planning next with this world, and the answer is to see what the supervillains are getting up to,” he said. “I’ve always loved crime stories, from [Martin] Scorsese to [Quentin] Tarantino, and supervillains are always the most fun part of any superhero story.” We will have to see when work on The Chosen One resumes again after this tragedy.