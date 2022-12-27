‘The Crown’ Star Stephen Greif Dead at 78

Stephen Greif, who appeared in season four of the Netflix hit “The Crown,” has died. His management team confirmed his passing.

The social media account of Michelle Braidman Associates announced the news, Monday. The account shared on Twitter:

“With great sadness we announce the death of our wonderful client Stephen Greif. His extensive career included numerous roles on screen and stage, including at the National Theatre, RSC and in the West End. We will miss him dearly and our thoughts are with his family and friends.”

Greif, who was 78, portrayed Speaker of the House Sir Bernard Weatherill on on “The Crown.” Most fans recognize him from his role in the Netflix drama.

He is survived by his two sons.

Greif appeared in the 10th episode of The Crown back in 2020. The plot summary: “Amid a growing challenge to her power, Thatcher fights for her position. Charles grows more determined to separate from Diana as their marriage unravels.” Gillian Anderson portrayed Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, with Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth.

Greif probably was most familiar to the audiences who attended London theater. He graduated with honors from The Royal Academy of Dramatic Art. And he also was a member of the prestigious Royal Shakespeare Company. Greif won the Laurence Olivier and London Critics Circle award for his work on stage.

Greif’s most prominent role likely was when he portrayed Travis, a villain, in the BBC hit “Blakes 7” from the late 1970s. You can read more of his acting credits here.