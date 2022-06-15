‘The Lincoln Lawyer’ Renewed for a Second Season on Netflix

Netflix has announced they are renewing the massively popular series The Lincoln Lawyer for a second season. This is exciting news for TV watchers as the successful series landed in the number one spot for most-watched shows on the streaming service for weeks after its release.

Starring Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Neve Campbell, Becki Newton, Jazz Raycole, and Angus Simpson will be renewing their roles in the hit series when The Lincoln Lawyer returns for the upcoming 10-episode season. This season, Deadline notes, will be based on the fourth book from the Michael Connelly Lincoln Lawyer series which is titled The Fifth Witness.

The popular Netflix series will be seeing a few changes when it returns for a second season, however. Dailyn Rodriguez of Queen of the South fame is joining the series as executive producer and co-showrunner. Rodriguez is set to serve alongside series creator, Ted Humphrey. Humphrey developed The Lincoln Lawyer alongside longtime producer and series creator, David E. Kelley.

The Lincoln Lawyer Finds Massive Success On Netflix, Reaching The Top 10 In 90 Countries

The renewal of The Lincoln Lawyer isn’t a surprise for fans of the series. This is because the popular show found almost immediate success after its May 13 premiere. The series remains in the top 10 most popular shows on the popular streaming service. As of June 5, The Lincoln Lawyer has racked up 260.53 million hours viewed, airing in as many as 90 countries worldwide.

The Lincoln Lawyer is based on the popular Michael Connelly novel series of the same name. The Netflix series follows Mickey Haller ( Manuel Garcia-Rulfo) as a Los Angeles lawyer struggling to regain his good name after losing everything to addiction. The first season of the series follows the second book published in the series, which is titled The Brass Verdict.

Additionally, Haller is surrounded by supporters devoted to helping the lawyer on his road to success. These players include Neve Campbell’s Maggie; Lorna (Becki Newton); his driver (and sponsor) Izzy (Jazz Raycole).

Haller drives around Los Angeles in his Lincoln helping those who need it.

“One thing I know, success is all about momentum,” Haller says in an early teaser for the series.

“In court, before you can win, you gotta believe you can win,” the Lincoln Lawyer continues in the teaser commercial. Haller then notes that if you can’t win, “then you better fake it ’til you make it.”

“Mickey really has this deep-seated sense of right and wrong,” Haller says of his character in the popular Netflix series.

“And the first season is very much a redemption story,” he adds.