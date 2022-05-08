‘The Lincoln Lawyer’ Series Based on ‘Bosch’ Creator Michael Connelly’s Novel Is Coming to Netflix in May

The Lincoln Lawyer, the movie, gave Matthew McConaughey’s career a much-needed spark more than a decade ago. And now a TV series about an attorney with a messy life is hitting Netflix.

The Lincoln Lawyer drops May 13. And it certainly has some heft behind it. It’s based on the books written by crime novelist Michael Connelly. He also gave the world LAPD detective Harry Bosch, the central character in the Amazon Prime series Bosch.

The Lincoln Lawyer streaming series is based on Connelly’s The Brass Verdict. That’s the second book in The Lincoln Lawyer series.

David E Kelley, who conceived shows like Ally McBeal, Boston Legal, The Practice and Big, Little Lies, created The Lincoln Lawyer for the small screen. Ted Humphrey is the showrunner. He held a similar role in The Good Wife.

The Lincoln Lawyer Is All About Mickey Haller. He’s a Great Attorney with a Messy Life

And The Lincoln Lawyer will be all about Mickey Haller. He’s definitely troubled, but still considers himself an idealist. He does his best work driving around LA in his Lincoln. It’s no coincidence that after McConaughey portrayed Haller in the 2011 movie, he became the spokesman for Lincoln three years later.

In the trailer for the new series, Haller gives his views on how to be a successful lawyer.

“One thing I know, success is all about momentum,” Haller says. “In court, before you can win, you gotta believe you can win.”

And if you don’t believe you can win? “Then you better fake it ’til you make it.”

Manuel Garcia-Rulfo portrays Haller. We told you he’s troubled. As the series opens, he’s been dealing with an addiction to pain meds. Then an attorney is murdered early in the first episode. He’s a friend of Haller’s. And Haller inherits his law practice.

“Mickey really has this deep-seated sense of right and wrong, and the first season is very much a redemption story,” Humphrey said in an interview with TV Insider.

The opening case is a big one. Haller is defending tech mogul Trevor Elliott in a murder case. Haller’s ex-wives also are still involved in Mickey’s life. Neve Campbell portrays the first wife Maggie McPherson. She’s a deputy district attorney and is the mother to Mickey’s teen-aged daughter, Hayley. Becki Newton portrays Lorna Crane, ex-wife No. 2. She manages Haller’s practice.

Humphrey said: “Sometimes you have difficult relationships [with exes], but they both still love you.” The Lincoln Lawyer showrunner also describes Mickey as “a guy who can dance between the raindrops and never get wet.” Humphrey added, “no redemption comes without a cost.”

Check out the trailer. And then check out the show, on May 13 on Netflix.