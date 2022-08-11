‘The Munsters’ Director Rob Zombie Addresses Wild Rumors About Reboot Budget

Early last year, reports began to circulate of a new Rob Zombie production. This one, however, wouldn’t be his typical bloody and brutal horror movie. Instead, it would be a film reboot of the classic TV series The Munsters. Like the show, the film would follow the lovable monster household led by Frankenstein’s monster, Herman Munster, and the vampiric daughter of Count Dracula, Lily Munster.

Beyond that, precious few details regarding the film were released to fans. This, of course, led to wild speculation on everything from the film’s rating to its characters, and even the budget behind it.

Rob Zombie allowed the majority of these rumors to pass him by. Fans continued to debate, and Zombie continued to release further details only when he was ready to do so.

Then the official trailer was released, however, and rumor began to spread that the reboot cost $40 million to create. And at this point, the Munsters director had enough, taking to social media to dispute the outrageous claims.

Rob Zombie Addresses ‘The Munsters’ Budget Rumors

In a rather heated Facebook post, Munsters director Rob Zombie put a stop to the speculation about the budget for his reboot. “How the hell did everyone get the idea that The Munsters cost 40 million dollars?” he wrote. “F–k, I wish I had that kind of budget.”

Believe it or not, $40 million is considered a mid-level movie budget. Big budget films like Harry Potter and The Avengers, for example, cost hundreds of millions of dollars to make. But Rob Zombie insists that not only did The Munsters cost nowhere near that figure but all of his movies combined don’t even add up to $40 million in production budgets.

“To put a little perspective on it all, if you add up the budgets of Halloween 2, The Lords of Salem, 31, 3 From Hell, and The Munsters all together it wouldn’t even add up to 30 million,” Zombie said.

The director then moved on the address the rumors that the film was somehow downgraded from a theatrical release to a Netflix original. According to Zombie, it was a Netflix movie even before he got the rights to direct it.

“Also, the movie was never going to theaters or Peacock or Paramount,” the Munsters director wrote. “It was always being made for Netflix, which is fine since it is the largest of the streaming services. This was done way before I ever got involved in the project. I have no control or say over this type of stuff. This is a Universal deal.”

“The internet loves to invent rumors which somehow turn to facts so fans can get all bent out of shape. None of this actually matters but thought you might like the real story.”