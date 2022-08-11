‘The Munsters’ Director Rob Zombie Teases New Character for Reboot

Director Rob Zombie revealed a bit more of a character debuting in his upcoming Netflix The Munsters prequel film. Not only does the tease reveal a bit more of the origin story plot, but it pays homage to classic horror cinema. Zombie took to his official Instagram to post an image of the new character Orlock.

In the image, Lily Munster (Sheri Moon Zombie) stands next to a striking figure. The bald Orlock is sallow with pointy ears. He has an almost rat-like appearance. In the image, Orlock grins, revealing jagged fangs. Rob Zombie’s caption hints at Orlock’s role in the upcoming film. “Before Lily met Herman there was Orlock,” Zombie writes. “Sure he’s handsome, but does he have a sense of humor? Find out soon.”

It sounds like Orlock is Lily’s creepy suitor before Herman steps in. Will the vampire character be a rival for Lily’s affection for long, or will Herman sweep her off her feet? It’s unknown at this time what actor is playing Orlock. However, he does sound a bit like frequent Rob Zombie collaborator Richard Brake.

Rob Zombie’s Orlock has roots in classic cinema

Classic horror fans know the origin of this new character’s name. Count Orlock is the vampire in the 1922 silent masterpiece, Nosferatu. Though the filmmakers of Nosferatu were essentially adapting Bram Stoker’s Dracula, they changed the names of the characters to avoid paying royalties to Stoker’s still-living widow. Famously played in heavy prosthetic makeup by Max Schreck, The Munster’s Orlock character looks very similar to the 1922 version.

The shout-out to a horror classic shouldn’t come as a surprise to Rob Zombie fans. Though Zombie’s previous films have skewed edgy, his favorite scary films are the classics. Even the moniker of his band, White Zombie, is an homage to the 1932 Bela Lugosi film of the same name. It’s likely Zombie even landed The Munsters’ directing gig in part due to his fandom. His band, White Zombie, had its break-out hit with a track called “Dragula”, a reference to a car featured in the sitcom. Zombie also recorded a commentary track to the Munsters feature film Munster, Go Home!

In Rob Zombie’s upcoming film, Herman Munster is played by Jeff Daniel Phillips, while Sheri Moon Zombie is in the role of Lily. Rounding out The Munsters trio is Daniel Roebuck as Grandpa Munster. The cast also includes The Howling star Dee Wallace and the mistress of the dark herself, Cassandra “Elvira” Peterson. The film is a prequel to the series, telling the story of Herman and Lily’s courtship. There’s not much time left to wait for Rob Zombie’s film to land on Netflix. It’s set to drop on DVD and Blu-ray on September 27th before streaming on Netflix shortly after.