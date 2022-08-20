‘The Munsters’: Herman, Lily Perform Hilarious Sonny and Cher Cover

It was recently announced that singer-songwriter-filmmaker Rob Zombie is releasing a new reboot of “The Munsters.” Zombie has dropped several original songs for the film, with a new one being a cover of a familiar song.

Produced by Zombie and Zeuss, “I Got You Babe” is a cover of the Sonny and Cher classic. However, it has a classic Zombie feel to it. Performed by Sheri Moon Zombie (Lily Munster) and Jeff Daniel Phillips (Herman Munster), the song is a spooky twist on the romantic duet.

Similarly to the song, the movie is a Zombie take on the TV show. The Wiki description of the reboot reads: “Lily is a typical 150-year-old lovelorn vampire who’s looking for the man of her nightmares — until she lays her eyes on Herman, a 7-foot-tall green experiment with a heart of gold. It’s love at first shock as these two ghouls fall fangs over feet for each other in a Transylvanian romance. Unfortunately, it’s not all smooth sailing in the cemetery as Lily’s father has other plans for his beloved daughter’s future, and they don’t involve her new bumbling beau.”

A trailer from Universal was released in July, and left some fans confused.

Fans took to the trailer itself well, but the release of the film has gone through some changes. It was originally supposed to come out on DVD and Blu-ray, but is now heading straight to Netflix near Halloween.

Rob Zombie Reimagining of “The Munsters” Has Changes in Release

A YouTube user commented on this under the trailer. “Three weeks ago: Rob Zombie Munsters film coming soon only in theaters! Two weeks ago: Rob Zombie Munsters film coming to theaters and available on Peacock. This week: Rob Zombie Munsters film coming to select theaters and available on Peacock and Netflix Today: Rob Zombie Munsters film coming to select theaters and available on Peacock, Netflix, DVD and Blu-Ray. Tomorrow: Rob Zombie Munsters film coming to select theaters and available on Peacock, Netflix, DVD and Blu-Ray, VHS, Betamax, and also Rob will come to your house and show it on a wall with a 16mm film projector for free,” they wrote.

However, other than that confusion, fans loved the trailer. They are eager for the film itself to come out, however that may happen.

Although Zombie is known for his incredibly dark twists on already dark films (i.e. “Halloween”), “The Munsters” strays from this. In fact, this is the first of his films to not be rated R. The trailer, as well as the Sonny and Cher cover, shows just how funny the movie will be.

The film, as of right now, is set to be out on October 27, in select theaters and on Netflix.