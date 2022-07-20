‘The Munsters’ and ‘The Addams Family’ Will Once Again Share the Screen After 60 Years, This Time on Netflix

After a lot of speculation, Rob Zombie’s The Munsters film is headed to Netflix this fall, and so is a new Addams Family project. Many expected the new Munsters film to head to Peacock since it’s Universal’s direct streaming service. However, there’s some speculation that the mixed response to the new trailer to The Munsters led to the project getting dumped on Netflix.

Alongside the new Munsters film, Netflix will also be serving up paranormal fun with Wednesday. The series centers on the Addams Family member as a teen, played by Scream star Jenna Ortega. The show is being overseen by one of the spookiest directors around, Tim Burton. With films like Beetlejuice, Edward Scissorhands, and Sleepy Hollow, Burton seems like the perfect fit for an Addams Family show.

Monster fans are excited to see the Munsters and The Addams active again

Regardless, many old-school fans of the classic ghoulish families are rejoicing. It’s been a long time since both The Addams Family and The Munsters have been active at the same time. No one is happier, it seems than Rob Zombie himself. Rob Zombie took to his official Instagram to voice his excitement about the two monster kid favorites rubbing elbows.

Zombie shared an image of both of the project’s promotional posters side by side. “This fall we are gonna spook-out like it’s 1964! Yep, The Munsters and The Addams Family are returning to the boob tube at the same time courtesy of @netflix,” Zombie writes.”It’s been 58 years since this clash of the titans first happened. Perfect entertainment for your pumpkin carving party.” The director then shared several images from an old TV Guide. The pictures show the classic characters in their prime. “Check out this wicked fall preview issue of TV Guide for the 64-65 season I found while cleaning,” Zombie writes.”Wacky monster fans unite!”

Why Zombie was picked for The Munsters directing gig

Despite the mixed reaction to the new trailer, Rob Zombie seems like a solid director for The Munsters. Zombie is a noted super fan of the original series. His band, White Zombie, had its breakout hit with a track called “Dragula”, a reference to a car featured in the sitcom. Zombie also recorded a commentary track to the Munsters feature film Munster, Go Home! Though Rob Zombie’s films have skewed edgy, his favorite scary films are the classics. Even the moniker of his band is a classic horror reference. White Zombie is also a 1932 Bela Lugosi film.

Both the new Munsters film and Wednesday are slated for release this fall, just in time for Halloween. The original The Munsters series is streaming on Peacock if you want to bone up before the new film’s release. Meanwhile, the classic episodes of The Addams Family can be watched on Amazon Prime.