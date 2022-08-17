This Netflix Series is Absolutely Taking Off

Netflix has had a big few months. From putting out shows that people love, to cancelling shows that people love, it has been a rollercoaster for the streaming service.

A Korean drama has made its way onto the charts on Netflix. “Extraordinary Attorney Woo,” which Deadline described as “essentially a legal take on ‘The Good Doctor,'” has had audiences watching.

“The Good Doctor” is a medical drama on ABC that follows Shaun Murphy (Freddie Highmore), a young autistic surgeon. “Extraordinary Attorney Woo” follows Woo Young Woo (Park Eun-bin) a young lawyer with Asperger’s syndrome. The Wiki description reads: “She boasts a high IQ, an impressive memory and a wonderfully creative thought process, but she struggles with everyday interactions.”

As reported by Deadline, the show has risen from 24 million viewers in its first week to now, in week six, 67 million viewers.

The show has stayed at #1 for non-English series on the weekly Netflix Top 10. The streaming service’s Korean shows have always seemed to do well, with “Squid Game” and “All of Us Are Dead” also doing numbers on the platform.

Fans who watched the show have loved it, and are very ready for season 2, which was recently announced. One fan tweeted out: “Extraordinary Attorney Woo has confirmed its Season 2. Its expected to air on 2024!”

Extraordinary Attorney Woo has confirmed its Season 2 🥳



Its expected to air on 2024! pic.twitter.com/6YJpHB8jIm — kdrama tweets (@iconickdramas) August 17, 2022

Other fans questioned why it would be another 2 years before the next season. However, it was explained in the comments that one of the stars, Kang Tae-oh, is enlisting, so it would have to wait until he was out.

Fans quote-tweeted the announcement, with reactions ranging from excitement to sadness about having to wait 2 years. Overall, they are still enthusiastic that they will get more of the show.

Netflix Releases Popular New Series

Another fan tweeted about the second season, writing: “ENA’s popular drama #ExtraordinaryAttorneyWoo reportedly will have its Season 2! According to Astory, “Thanks to the support of many people, we will produce season 2 of the drama. As long as there are no conflicts, the goal is to leave more than 90% of the members as they are.”

Viewers have already taken such a liking to the show, and have begun to create fancams and take to social media to share their love for “Extraordinary Attorney Woo.”

The show currently has a 9.1/10 audience rating. As said by Deadline: “It sits at #8 on Netflix’s list of all-time most popular non-English series with 289M hours viewed in its first 28 days.”

The streaming service has had another new original show skyrocket in the ratings. Drama series “The Sandman” has done exceptionally well amongst audiences as well.

The synopsis says: “When the Sandman, aka Dream, the cosmic being who controls all dreams, is captured and held prisoner for more than a century, he must journey across different worlds and timelines to fix the chaos his absence has caused.”