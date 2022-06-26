This New Netflix Series Just Bumped ‘Stranger Things’ Out of the Top 10

The first part of Stranger Things’ latest season has been enjoying the top spot on Netflix for nearly a month now. However, the series has seen a drop in the charts, knocking Stranger Things down out of Netflix’s Top 10; just before the final episodes of the popular streaming series’s fourth season are set to drop.

Stranger Things Falls To Another Popular Netflix Series, Just Before The Final Fourth Season Episodes Are Set To Drop

The long-awaited fourth season of Stranger Things has been enjoying some hardcore success on Netflix since it dropped earlier this year. However, another Netflix hit series, The Umbrella Academy has bumped the massive success out of the top spot.

The Umbrella Academy‘s third season dropped recently. And, this release pulled viewers in as they wait for the second part of Stranger Things to hit the streaming platform in July. The hit series follows a unique group of siblings who are dealing with a bevy of paradoxes at the Sparrow Academy; all related to recent time travel.

Will Stranger Things Reclaim The Top Spot When Season Four’s Part 2 Drops In Just A Few Days?

Stranger Things got awfully close to holding the highest spot on the Netflix charts. All as the second part of the long-awaited season prepares to hit the streaming service. However, the series was unable to hold on once the third season of the popular Umbrella Academy was released.

Now, chances are, fans of Stranger Things will be propelling the sci-fi series back to a top spot on July 1. This is when the rest of the current season finally drops. However, The Umbrella Academy isn’t an easy series to dethrone.

The Umbrella Academy’s Fourth Season Could Be The End Of the Smash-Hit Series

When this Netflix series debuted three seasons ago, it became an instant hit. So, the fact this most recent season has skyrocketed to the top spot so quickly is no surprise to many. Furthermore, while the popular streaming service hasn’t yet renewed The Umbrella Academy for a fourth season, chances are fans can expect the time-traveling Sparrow Academy students to return for at least one more season.

“I think inevitably if we got a Season 4, it’s going towards an endgame,” notes The Umbrella Academy showrunner, Steve Blackman.

“I think at a certain point, I’m not sure where we’d go after Season 4,” Blackman continues of the hit Netflix series.

“We have to be careful,” the showrunner adds.

“My plan for next year is not to continually tread on the same ground we have before,” he continues.

“It’s a challenge to come up with a new way to subvert this storyline,” Blackman says. “And I think we have an idea how to do that.”