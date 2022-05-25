This New Series Dominating the Netflix Charts Was Once a Movie Starring Matthew McConaughey

It’s a story taking Netflix by storm. However, one of the streaming service’s most popular series was once a hit film starring award-winning Hollywood star, Matthew McConaughey.

The latest David E. Kelley drama series, The Lincoln Lawyer premiered on Netflix last week, climbing immediately to the streaming services’ number two spot. Since then, the series which is based on Michael Connelly’s best-selling novel series has found its way to the top spot on Netflix. Earning the title of the most-watched English language series from May 16 to May 22 across the globe.

Netflix’s The Lincoln Lawyer Follows The Novel Series’ Second Installment The Brass Verdict

The popular Netflix series stars Manuel Garcia-Rulfo as Mickey Haller. The Lincoln Lawyer follows the storyline of the novel series’ second book, The Brass Verdict.

The story follows Haller, an idealistic attorney, as he runs his own practice out of the back seat of his Lincoln. No case is too big or too small for this visionary lawyer. The Lincoln Lawyer also features Neve Campbell, Becki Newton, Jazz Raycole, and Angus Sampson.

Netflix Is Looking At Bringing The Classic Television Feel Back To Our TV Screens

When streaming services became popular years ago, it seemed that we may have been watching the end of broadcast television as we knew it. However, there is certainly something to be loved about the tried-and-true classics. This is exactly what Netflix is beginning to explore.

While streaming still remains a popular mode of television watching these days, the numbers are beginning to reflect that a connection to regular classic television that remains among viewers. Television watchers continue to tune in to their favorite primetime procedural dramas, reality TV shows, and even sitcom hits. Even if a viewer misses the original airing of a favorite show, they are likely to tune in to one of the many streaming services that air the shows shortly after they premiere.

Netflix May Explore Regular Programming As the Service Faces Declining Numbers

Perhaps missing these audiences has something to do with Netflix’s declining audience. So, exploring these areas could certainly bring more viewership to the streaming service.

This idea isn’t a new one for Netflix either. Over the years, Netflix has brought us revivals of some of our favorite regular television programs such as Fuller House and Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life, among others. All of these have done very well among the Netflix audiences over the years.

Now, Netflix is expanding this genre. Earlier this year, the streaming service announced that a spinoff series of Fox’s That 70s Show titled That ’90s Show is set to premiere early next year.