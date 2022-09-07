‘TODAY Show’s Savannah Guthrie Has a New Series Coming to Netflix

Savannah Guthrie has been receiving some pretty negative attention in recent weeks amid an alleged behind-the-scenes feud with TODAY Show cohost Hoda Kotb. However, the 50-year-old TV personality has seemingly moved beyond those claims without directly addressing them, instead immersing herself in another major project. Aside from hosting the morning talk show, Savannah Guthrie has also previously written a bestselling children’s book series entitled Princesses Wear Pants. Now, though, the book series is garnering new attention as Netflix is planning a TV adaptation of the youth narrative.

According to TODAY, Guthrie’s book series, which she cowrote with Allison Oppenheim, parent educator and wife of NBC News President Noah Oppenheim, will air on the streaming platform sometime in 2023. The upcoming children’s show will debut under the title Princess Power and will be an animated series.

What to Expect From Savannah Guthrie’s New Project:

Per the outlet, the TV adaptation of the TODAY Show star’s book series is a celebration of “girl power” and self-expression.

The main theme of the upcoming children’s series focuses on what young girls can do, rather than making it about what they wear. Overall, it’s a person’s character that enables them to affect change, rather than the clothes they choose to put on.

Speaking about the upcoming project, Savannah Guthrie said, “It’s really happening. Everybody has worked so hard on it.”

Of the show’s artwork and animation, the TODAY Show host continued, “It’s really cute…The animation is beautiful…I’m so proud.”

Addressing the theme of the children’s book series as well as the upcoming Netflix program, she added, “It’s about girls coming together to solve problems.”

Per the outlet, Princess Power centers around four different princesses who embrace their differences while working together to improve their world.

The ‘TODAY Show’s Hoda Kotb Also Announced A New Book Project

Savannah Guthrie isn’t the only TODAY Show host diving into the world of children’s books and television. While Hoda Kotb has written a handful of children’s books herself, including You Are My Happy and I’ve Loved You Since Forever, she most recently lent her voice to an audio version of the iconic children’s book, Goodnight Moon.

Hoda Kotb’s audio version of Goodnight Moon becomes available for purchase on September 13th, though she previewed the new project on TODAY last month.

In speaking about Goodnight Moon and her new audiobook version of the publication, Kotb said, “When I first saw Goodnight Moon and read it, I thought, ‘Wow, what is it about this book that is captivating to kids?’ I realize, it’s everything. It’s a child’s room, it’s a child’s brain and it’s a calming effect that words on a page can have.”

Addressing Goodnight Moon‘s lasting success, the TODAY Show host continued, “It’s so powerful that Goodnight Moon has sold more than 45 million copies and has been translated into 26 languages.”

According to a previous post from TODAY, Hoda Kotb’s upcoming audio version of Goodnight Moon marks the Margaret Wise Brown publication’s 75th anniversary.