Two Sylvester Stallone Classics Are Trending on Netflix Right Now

Two classic Sly Stallone action films are pulling in some major viewership on Netflix at the moment. Right now, two of the most popular movies reported to be trending on the popular streaming service are some of Stallone’s finest, Rambo: First Blood and Rambo: Last Blood. No doubt giving fans of the action-hero actor a major sense of nostalgia.

Rambo is one of the most popular Sylvester Stallone film franchises. And, let’s face it, when it comes to fan-favorite Stallone franchise films, there are plenty to choose from! Rocky, anyone? Or, most recently, a major favorite Stallone film franchise is The Expendables. However, Rambo is certainly one of the originals.

In the Rambo franchise films, the first of which premiered in 1982, Sylvester Stallone portrays the tough-as-nails Vietnam vet John Rambo. These two films trending right now are the two that bookend the franchise. Rambo: First Blood is the first installment of the Rambo films, and 2019’s Last Blood is the fifth and final addition to the series. Installments Rambo: First Blood Part II; Rambo III, and Rambo premiered in between First Blood and Last Blood.

Stallone’s Rambo Films Leave An Impression In Action Film History

The Rambo films have long been a go-to for action movie lovers. While the first installment in the Rambo movies features just one kill scene, the second film set out to up that number; by a lot.

Rambo: First Blood Part II featured as many as 75 kills throughout the film. The next two movies upped this number even more, with hundreds of kills between the two. However, 2019’s Last Blood lowered these numbers. Lowering the kill rate to “just” 46.

Sylvester Stallone Steps Into the Taylor Sheridan Universe In Upcoming Series Tulsa King

Earlier this year, Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan announced a bevy of new shows Lioness, Tulsa King, Land Man, and Bass Reeves. Each of which will soon be premiering on Paramount +. And, Tulsa King is boasting a major lead as Rambo star Sylvester Stallone has signed on to portray Dwight “The General” Manfredi a member of the New York Mafia.

“Tulsa King is a very interesting story,” Sylvester Stallone says about the upcoming series.

“He’s a lifetime gangster,” the longtime actor explains of the character.

“He took the fall for his bosses and went to prison for 25 years,” Stallone says.

“Kept his mouth shut, and now he comes out,” the Tulsa star continues.

“Next thing you know, he’s in Tulsa,” the actor laughs. “So, he has to now start a new life, create a gang, because they want him to be an earner, and that’s when the fun begins.”