WATCH: Netflix Gives First Look at Epic ‘All Quiet on the Western Front’ Remake

Netflix has unveiled its first official trailer for All Quiet on the Western Front, and it looks as epic as fans have been anticipating.

The film follows the classic novel by the same name that was authored by Erich Maria Remarque in 1928. There have since been two film adaptations, one in 1930 and the other in 1979. The first won Oscars for Best Picture and Best Director. The second, which aired as a limited TV series, won a Primetime Emmy for Best Film Editing and six more nods, including Outstanding Drama, Outstanding Directing, Outstanding Supporting Actress, and Outstanding Supporting Actor. So the Netflix rendition has some major shoes to fill.

Judging by the trailer, the streamer has given a solid follow-up to its predecessors. You can watch it for yourself below.

All Quiet on the Western Front shows the story of World War I from the perspective of a German soldier, Paul, and his comrades. Together, they go through the “initial euphoria,” of wartime, according to Netflix. And then they fall into “desperation and fear as they fight for their lives.”

The movie will make its debut at the Toronto International Film Festival. Then, it will screen on Netflix and in select theaters on October 28th. All Quiet on the Western Front was filmed in its native German language and stars German actors Felix Kammerer, Albrecht Schuch, Moritz Klaus, Aaron Hilmer, Edin Hasanović, Adrian Grünewald, and Daniel Brühl.

Creator Edward Berger told The Hollywood Reporter that coming from Germany, he has a unique perspective of the story. And he chose to film a modern twist to highlight a view that others have been unable to portray.

“I watch a lot of American and English films, as we all do,” he said. “And occasionally there is a war movie or even an anti-war movie among them. And I find them extremely entertaining. But I feel they never show my perspective, the perspective I have as a German.”

“Not that of America, that saved Europe from Fascism, or England, which was attacked and drawn into a war against their will, whose soldiers returned home, certainly traumatized and psychologically broken, but celebrated as heroes, [where] the war is an event that enters the national psyche as something that the society is in part proud of. For us,” he continued, “it’s the exact opposite. In our national psyche, there is nothing by guilt, horror, terror, and destruction.”