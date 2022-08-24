WATCH: Netflix Series ‘Wednesday’ Drops New Behind the Scenes Look at Bringing the Addams Family to Life

When it comes to debating the best franchise, fans will gauge the box office, how many films it has, the acting within each movie, and even the overall style. But while some claim it is Star Wars and others point to the classics like Indiana Jones, it’s hard to compete with The Addams Family. Created back in 1938 by cartoonist Charles Addams, the charming but odd family went from a single-panel story to a full-fledged show that many continue to watch today. Not to mention, The Addams Family was adapted into several films, a video game, and a hit Broadway musical. And with Netflix on the verge of their new series, Wednesday, it seems The Addams Family is ready to entertain a new generation of fans.

While most watched the trailer that recently dropped from Netflix, for those who might not know, the new series follows the story of Wednesday, the daughter of both Morticia and Gomez Addams. Titled Wednesday, the show pays homage to the original creation of Charles Addams but also takes some liberties by introducing a fresh story surrounding Wednesday plagued with a string of mysterious murders at her new school. Add that with the teenager on the cusp of adulthood, and the series’ potential is there.

Jenna Ortega Discusses Her Portrayal Of Wednesday

Excited about Wednesday, played by Jenna Ortega, Netflix shared a new behind-the-scenes video about what viewers should expect. Discussing her portrayal of Wednesday with Entertainment Weekly, Ortega said, “We’ve never seen her as a teenage girl. know, it’s funny and sweet and almost charming to hear this eight-year-old’s obsession with murder and blood and guts. As she gets older, that nasty attitude or [those] biting remarks, it’s almost kind of hard to not make it sound like every other teenage girl. So, it’s like, how do we establish this character and give her the same fire without letting her become something that she’s not? Also, it’s eight-hour series so, for an emotionless character, there has to be some sort of an emotional arc.”

Although portrayed numerous times over the decades, Jenna Ortega found it challenging to stay true to her character Wednesday while pushing the story forward. “That’s been really interesting to figure out in terms of, okay, well, she’s got to be able to push the story forward in some way but how do we keep her true to her deadpan self? It’s been a bit of a challenge and I’m curious to see how it plays. I’ve never had the opportunity to play an iconic character before. I know she’s well-loved and well-respected and I just don’t want to mess her up.”

Created by both Alfred Gough and Miles Millar, the production of Wednesday brought back legendary director Tim Burton to not only direct but help shape the tone and setting of the new series premiering later this year.