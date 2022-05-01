WATCH: Wilmer Valderrama Brings Back Fez in New Video Ahead of Netflix’s ’That ‘70s Show’ Spinoff

For years, “NCIS” actor Wilmer Valderrama has played the role of the hardened special agent, Nick Torres. However, now, ahead of appearing in Netflix’s “That ’70s Show” spinoff, Wilmer Valderrama has revived his old character Fez in a fun, new video on Instagram. Check it out.

Valderrama’s video kicks off with a closeup of a cardboard box labeled, “Fez 70” and a rack of hanging clothes. We then watch as Wilmer Valderrama dons his old “That ’70s Show” wardrobe, confirming with fans, “Yup, still fits.”

The clip features Gloria Gaynor’s “I Will Survive,” an iconic song from the late 1970s. It also perhaps speaks to the endurance and mega fan-following Fez has received since “That ’70s Show” aired in 1998. Throughout the clip, Valderrama emphasizes his old character’s personality. We first catch a humorous closeup of his butt as he slides back into his faded bell bottoms. Then he playfully waves his finger as he unbuttons the second-to-top button of his gleaming orange shirt.

The “NCIS” star saw even more love for his caption writing, “Red? Let’s try this Amédica word again..”

“That ’70s Show” fans went wild in the comments. Many shared their excitement for Wilmer Valderrama’s return as Fez in the show’s Netflix spinoff.

“Icon!” one of the “NCIS” star’s followers commented, while others wrote, “WE’RE GOING CRAZY HERE.”

Needless to say, “That ’70s Show” fans are more than a little excited to see the original cast return to the streaming platform’s spinoff.

‘That ’70s Show’ Original Cast Reprising Roles for Netflix Spinoff

Wilmer Valderrama isn’t the only one returning to his old Wisconsin stomping grounds. Most of the “That ’70s Show” original cast will also return in the Netflix spinoff “That ’90s Show” to revisit their old characters.

As far as we know, Wilmer Valderrama, as well as some of the other original cast members including Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis, plan to return in a guest-starring capacity. However, fan-favorite characters Kitty and Red Forman, played by Donna Jo Rup and Kurtwood Smith, plan to return as full-time stars. But this time, the beloved couple takes to the screen as grandparents to Eric and Donna’s child, Leia Forman.

A sneak-peek photo from filming the new show features Red and Kitty side by side as they stare across the room at someone off-screen.

Same Red and Kitty. Different decade. Here's your sneak peek at That '90s Show! pic.twitter.com/6B6TWfoPal — Netflix Is A Joke (@NetflixIsAJoke) April 30, 2022

While Red, Kitty, and Wilmer Valderrama’s Fez are some of the “That ’70s Show’s” most beloved characters, we can also look forward to the return of Topher Grace as Eric, Laura Prepon as Donna, Ashton Kutcher as Kelso, and Mila Kunis as Jackie.

“That ’90s Show” follows Leia Forman as she spends the summer at her grandparents’ in Wisconsin, making friends with some of the local kids just as her parents did in the original show.