‘Wednesday’: Addams Family Series Breaks Major Netflix Record

If you are in the habit of watching the Netflix series Wednesday, then there’s good news as the show has become a smash hit. Jenna Ortega stars as Wednesday Addams in an upgrade from the classic TV series and even the movies themselves. Netflix says the show has surpassed Stranger Things’s record as the platform’s most-watched title ever in a single week. Look at what Wednesday hauled in as per viewership. The show reportedly has been streamed for a grand total of 341.2 million hours after just seven days.

The show is really good for television. The soundtrack is done by Danny Elfman. Costumes from Colleen Atwood. A cast that includes John Papsidera and Sophie Holland. Oh, and there’s Ortega, who is done up as Wednesday while risking her looks comparable to a dreary Monday.

Tim Burton, Jenna Ortega of ‘Wednesday’ Offer Up Their Thoughts About Main Character

Yet the show reportedly has some issues. For instance, the show somehow reflects a Gen-Z Addams Family by way of Riverdale. We understand that the show might be viewed as “background” television for people at home. If that’s the case, then the total viewership of hours might make a little more sense. But let’s also look at the quality of Wednesday out there. Its success might have a changing effect on moving forward with other shows. Original ideas might find themselves pushed down to the bottom, The Independent reports.

Meanwhile, Burton believes that Ortega is the perfect person to play Wednesday. “Wednesday is the classic outsider, obviously. She sees things very black and white, mainly black,” Burton said in a video that aired on Netflix’s YouTube channel. Burton is happy to have Ortega pop up in a more grounded version of Wednesday Addams. “In the past incarnations, it’s been very cartoony. So in this longer form, we just tried to give it a reality, which I loved.”

Netflix Has Great Gift Of Having At Least Two Successful Series

Also in the video, Ortega talked about the differences in how she plays Wednesday against other incarnations. “She’s a bit more socially awkward. There’s a confidence there, but it’s more concealed,” Ortega said. “Wednesday is technically a Latina character, and that’s never been represented. So for me, any time that I have an opportunity to represent my community, I want that to be seen. Wednesday’s somebody that I always was compared to my entire life.”

With the show performing so well, it’s possible that Wednesday will be around for a long time. Streaming platforms like Netflix love to have original programming on their platforms. Should the show keep drawing in viewers at some record numbers, it would be hard for Netflix to cut the show and drop it.