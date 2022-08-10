‘Wednesday’: Christina Ricci Opens Up About Her Involvement in New Addams Family Series

In an upcoming Netflix series, Tim Burton is putting a new spin on the old classic series The Addams Family. And one of the many stars who have played the infamous Wednesday over the years will be appearing onscreen in a secret role.

The show will take a deep dive into the life of Wednesday during her teenage years. Instead of highlighting the family as a whole, it will explore the only daughter’s “attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the local town, and solve the supernatural mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago — all while navigating her new and very tangled relationships at Nevermore.”

The Casper star played Wednesday Addams in the full-length film The Addams Family in 1991. And she reprised the part in 1993 for Addams Family Values.

According to IMDB, Ricci will star in all eight episodes of the first season. However, everything about her part is completely under wraps—even her character’s name. And she’s excited for the big reveal later this year.

“I was really flattered to be asked and to be asked by Tim,” she told Variety. “It’s nice to be a part of this next iteration of that character. It’s fun to watch, and it’s fun to see other people’s takes on things and what they put of themselves into something like that.”

Christina Ricci Says New ‘Wednesday’ Star is ‘Incredible’

Aside from Ricci’s, all the other parts have been named. And the cast list is as star-studded as people would expect from a Burton project. Catherine Zeta-Jones is playing Morticia and Luis Guzmán will star as her doting husband, Gomez. The other memorable and gloomy faces, Pugsley, Lurch, and It will only be minor characters in the series. And Uncle Fester is missing from the show altogether.

Jenna Ortega will play the namesake role of Wednesday. The up-and-coming actress is known for her lead in the 2022 reboot of Scream and both of the Netflix The Baby Sitter films.

In a separate interview with Variety this past June, Christina Ricci admitted that it was “super fun” to film the project. And she “loved working with Tim [Burton]” and actress Gwendolyn Christie.

“It was amazing,” she gushed.

But Ricci was most impressed with the actress who has reimaged her 1990s role.

“Jenna is incredible,” she shared. “I saw some of the wardrobe photos before I went [to set] so I knew [what she looked like in character] and I was like, it’s such a great modern take on Wednesday. It’s so true tonally to the heart and soul of [the original], but it’s then it’s incredibly modern and it’s great.”