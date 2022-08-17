‘Wednesday’: Everything We Know About Tim Burton’s Netflix Reimagining of ‘The Addams Family’

They’re creepy and they’re kooky, mysterious and spooky, and they’re heading to Netflix at the end of the year. The streaming service released the teaser trailer for “Wednesday,” a spooky comedy series based on “The Addams Family.”

The spinoff series centers around Wednesday Addams (portrayed by Jenna Ortega), the daughter of Morticia and Gomez Addams. “Wednesday” is directed by Tim Burton, who is known for his many spooky films, such as “The Corpse Bride,” “Edward Scissorhands,” and more. The show will also star Catherine Zeta-Jones as Morticia, Luis Guzmán as Gomez, Riki Lindhome as Dr. Valerie Kinbott, and will include an appearance from Christina Ricci, who originally played Wednesday in the films.

According to the Wiki page for the show, “The series will be a coming-of-age supernatural mystery comedy focusing on Wednesday Addams and her years as a high school student at Nevermore Academy, where she attempts to master her psychic powers, stop a monstrous killing spree of the town citizens, and solve the supernatural mystery that affected her family 25 years ago—all while navigating her new relationships.”

Netflix released the first teaser trailer for the show, and it has fans ready. Ortega, most known for her roles in horror series “You” and 2022’s “Scream,” was an obvious choice for the role.

The 2 minutes and 13 seconds trailer begins with Wednesday walking through school. A voiceover talks about her “interesting” education thus far — 8 schools in 5 years.

Audiences are then treated to clips of Wednesday acting exactly as an Addams does — chaotically. She dumps piranhas into a pool with the swim team after they picked on her brother. She states that the only person who is allowed to do that is her.

New Trailer for Netflix’s “Wednesday” Shows Jenna Ortega Shine in Role

“I did the world a favor,” Ortega’s Wednesday said in a voiceover. “People like Dalton shouldn’t be allowed to procreate. Getting expelled was just a bonus.”

The trailer then jumps to Wednesday’s new school, where a girl brightly asks her if she wants to “take a stab at being social,” to which Wednesday responds: “I do like stabbing.”

“Little did I know that I’d be stepping into a nightmare,” she says “Full of mystery, mayhem and murder. I think I’m going to love it here.”

The show, according to Miles Millar in Vanity Fair, is like “an 8-hour Tim Burton movie.”

“That’s something that was very important to the show—that it didn’t feel like a remake or a reboot. It’s something that lives within the Venn diagram of what happened before, but it’s its own thing. It’s not trying to be the movies or the ’60s TV show. That was very important to us and very important to Tim,” he said.

The show is set to premiere at the end of 2022 on Netflix. Although there is not set date yet, the teaser trailer has viewers ready.