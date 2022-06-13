‘Wednesday’: Former Wednesday Addams Actress Christina Ricci Praises Jenna Ortega in Upcoming Series

Christina Ricci is giving major props to actress Jenna Ortega for her portrayal of Wednesday Addams in the upcoming Netflix series Wednesday. While there is no word on what role Ricci has in this series, she’s remembered for playing Wednesday in the 1991 movie. Ricci’s comments were from her appearance at an event on Saturday night.

“It’s super fun,” Ricci tells Variety. “I loved working with Tim [Burton]. I worked with Gwendolyn Christie, it was amazing. And Jenna is incredible. I saw some of the wardrobe photos before I went [to set] so I knew [what she looked like in character] and I was like, it’s such a great modern take on Wednesday. It’s so true tonally to the heart and soul of [the original], but it’s then it’s incredibly modern and it’s great.”

New ‘Wednesday’ Series Puts Character As A Teenager

In the series, we are going to see Wednesday as a teenager. That’s a departure from The Addams Family and Addams Family Values as she shows up as a young girl. Not so in this series. Well, the new show is being produced by MGM Television for Netflix. Reportedly, it is going to follow Wednesday as she “attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the local town, and solve the supernatural mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago — all while navigating her new and very tangled relationships at Nevermore.”

Wow. This sounds like it’ll be pretty cool to see. Anjelica Huston will not be playing Morticia here. Catherine Zeta-Jones comes on board in the role made famous on TV by Carolyn Jones. Meanwhile, Victor Dorobantu will play Thing, Isaac Ordonez is showing up as Pugsley, and George Burcea will fill the shoes of Lurch. Gomez Addams will be played by Luis Guzmán, who’ll be in a guest-starring role. Burton is going to produce and direct a number of Wednesday episodes. Also, creators Al Gough and Miles Millar are going to serve as executive producers.

Ricci Talked About Kissing Scene In 1993 Interview

One time, Ricci talked about kissing as Wednesday Addams. She opened up in an old interview with Bobbie Wygant from 1993. Wygant asks the then-young actress if there was a big deal about the scene. “No, there was never a real big deal about it,” Ricci said. “Because, I mean, when you think about it, there’s so much of that, you know, in movies and everything. And it’s just a movie.” At the time, it was just a movie but the actress has been connected to both movies she appeared in as Wednesday. OK, classic TV fans, who played Wednesday in the series starring Jones and John Astin? Lisa Loring. Take that trivia question to the bar one night.