‘Wednesday’ Showrunners Claim New Netflix Series Isn’t an ‘Addams Family’ Reboot

There’s a new Addams Family show debuting on Netflix, but the showrunners are warning fans that it’s nothing like the classic series. The showrunners of Wednesday say that the new live-action Addams Family series, directed by Tim Burton, is its “own thing.” Miles Millar and Alfred Gough have some solid pedigree as genre showrunners. They previously ran the long-running Superman show, Smallville. They are hopeful that Wednesday feels more like a long movie akin to Burton’s previous films rather than the 60s sitcom.

Millar and Gough recently told Vanity Fair how their series is connected to the Addams Family universe. They also discussed how they were able to persuade Burton to serve as both director and executive producer. Millar stressed that it was important to him that Wednesday “didn’t feel like a remake or a reboot.” Their goal as showrunners “was to make it an eight-hour Tim Burton movie.”

“It’s something that lives within the Venn diagram of what happened before, but it’s its own thing,” Millar explained. “It’s not trying to be the movies or the ’60s TV show. That was very important to us and very important to Tim.”

Tim Burton jumped at Wednesday after passing on the 1991 Addams Family Film.

Tim Burton famously passed on the chance to direct the live-action 1991 Addams Family movie at the height of his Batman-fueled power as a director. Millar and Gough considered the iconic filmmaker a pipe dream. The pair even called him “the Mount Everest of directors” in regards to roping him into the Wednesday directing gig. Burton was quick to express his interest in being involved with the program, which came as a surprise to them. Within three days of receiving the first episode’s script, the famous filmmaker dialed up the two men.

“He was interested in where it was going, the mystery of the show,” Gough said. “He had a lot of questions about the previous television work we’d done, like how we were able to achieve it.” Tim Burton was also interested in storytelling in television. It was a medium that was new to the director, who mostly works in films only. “He really loved that you had time to be with Wednesday and explore the character and you didn’t have to, you know, wrap things up in an hour and 45 minutes.”

The Vanity Fair piece also published some of the first official images of the Addams Family members. The series takes place when Wednesday (played by Scream‘s Jenna Ortega) is a teenager. So some of the characters have aged up a bit. Ortega’s Wednesday was present, along with a thinner Pugsley (Isaac Ordonez). Rounding out the family are Catherine Zeta-Jones and Luis Guzman as Morticia and Gomez. However, Uncle Fester was noticeable absent from the image. When questioned about his whereabouts, the showrunners were tight-lipped. “We have no comment on Uncle Fester,” Gough said. “Watch the show.”