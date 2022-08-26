‘Wednesday’s Tim Burton Speaks on Why Jenna Ortega Is Perfect as Wednesday Addams

Wednesday director Tim Burton believes Jenna Ortega is the perfect casting for the new Addams Family project heading to Netflix this fall. Having helmed spooky films like Beetlejuice, Edward Scissorhands, and Sleepy Hollow, Burton seems like the perfect fit for an Addams Family show. It is only natural that he’d have a good eye for casting the part of the goth teen. In a new video on Netflix’s Youtube, Burton explains why Ortega is a great match for Wednesday.

“Wednesday is the classic outsider, obviously. She sees things very black and white, mainly black,” Burton gushes in the video. in the video. The director is excited to have Jenna Ortega play a more grounded version of the character. “In the past incarnations, it’s been very cartoony. So in this longer form, we just tried to give it a reality, which I loved.”

To her credit, Jenna Ortega has been crowned the scream queen of 2022. She starred in two high-profile horror projects, this year’s Scream and Ti West’s Texas fried thriller, X. She certainly brings an edge to the role not seen in previous versions. “It was really important to me that I did something different, even though she’s been done so flawlessly in the past,” Ortega said.

Jenna Ortega and Burton made this Addams Family outing their own

Ortega pointed out more differences between her take on Wednesday Addams and the previous version. “She’s a bit more socially awkward. There’s a confidence there, but it’s more concealed,” Jenna Ortega said about the character. “Wednesday is technically a Latina character, and that’s never been represented. So for me, any time that I have an opportunity to represent my community, I want that to be seen. Wednesday’s somebody that I always was compared to my entire life.”

Wednesday‘s cast also features Catherine Zeta-Jones as Morticia Addams, while Luis Guzmán will play Gomez Addams. Newcomer Isaac Ordonez will portray Pugsley Addams. Christina Ricci, who played Wednesday in the 1990s Addams Family films, will also be in the series as a new character called Marilyn Thornhill. There’s still no word as to Uncle Fester’s casting or if the character appears on the new show.

Tim Burton believes Jenna Ortega has a certain throwback classic Hollywood appeal. “She’s like a silent movie actress in the sense where she’s able to convey things without words. And to see that inner life and the subtleties was exciting,” Burton explained. “I can’t imagine any other Wednesday.”

Wednesday is slated for release this fall, just in time for Halloween. There’s still time to catch up on all things Addams before the new series drops. The 1990’s Addams Family films are currently streaming on Paramount Plus. Meanwhile, the classic episodes of The Addams Family can be watched on Amazon Prime.