What’s Leaving Netflix in May? See Full List of Movies, Shows

There are only nine days left in April, which means that our favorite streaming services are about to perform their monthly content purges. And there is little time left to catch all of the shows and movies leaving this month. But we’ll save you from suffering the same fate next month. If you’re a Netflix subscriber, skim through this article to see what’s leaving in May.

The Complete List of Content Leaving Netflix in May

May 1

Colony: Seasons 1-3

Hoarders: Season 11

WWII in HD: Season 1

May 3

StartUp: Seasons 1-3

The Clovehitch Killer

May 12

Eye in the Sky

May 19

Rosario Tijeras (Mexico): Seasons 1-2

May 23

Shot Caller

May 31

Battleship

Bill Burr: You People Are All the Same

Chloe Closer

Coach Carter

Dennis the Menace

Downton Abbey: Series 1-6

Final Destination 3

Final Destination 5

Free Willy

Hairspray

Happy Endings: Seasons 1-3

Happy Feet

I Know What You Did Last Summer

I Still Know What You Did Last Summer

New Year’s Eve

Sniper: Legacy

Stardust

Sucker Punch

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

The Blind Side

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze

The Devil’s Advocate

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie

The Disaster Artist

The Final Destination

Top Gun

Wild Things

Zoolander

Be Sure to Catch These Movies Before They’re Gone

Admittedly, Netflix is saying goodbye to a great deal of amazing series and films in May. So if you want to see them before they’re gone, you better plan some major binge fests. But if you’re short on time, we suggest that you at least carve out time for these two movies.

‘Top Gun’

This Oscar-winning classic is a flick that everyone needs to watch at least once. But with a reboot coming out on May 27th, it’s even more important that you watch it before it leaves Netflix.

Top Gun checks all the boxes of a great movie. Not only is it action-packed, but it’s also full of hilarious quips, tear-jerking scenes, and steamy romance that will—dare we say—”take your breath away.”

In the story, best friends Maverick and Goose are students at the Navy’s most elite fighter weapons school. But after a freak training exercise, Maverick finds himself learning about a lot more than just the rules of war.

‘Coach Carter’

Everyone needs some feel-good sports films in their lives. And not many movies leave us feeling quite as great as Coach Carter.

This story finds Ken Carter returning to his old high school to coach its highly respected Basketball team. However, he immediately learns that his court is filled with troubled kids who are bitter due to the sting of their hard upbringing.

So instead of pushing his players to win at all costs, he teaches them some tough life lessons. And he starts by benching the entire team for breaking their academic contract.