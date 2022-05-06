Will Smith Interview With David Letterman to Release on Netflix Later This May

Actor Will Smith will be chatting it up with David Letterman in an interview as part of Letterman’s Netflix show. But we should warn you that this interview was done before Smith’s slap of Chris Rock at the Academy Awards. Letterman’s series is titled My Next Guest Needs No Introduction. The interview is scheduled to air on May 20.

Chat With Letterman For Will Smith on Netflix Takes Place Before Academy Awards

Smith, 53, and Letterman, 75, chatted it up back in January reportedly. He joins others appearing on the Letterman show like Cardi B, Billie Eilish, Ryan Reynolds, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, and NBA star Kevin Durant. Pictures were released earlier this year and they appeared to be chatting near Carney’s Hot Dogs in West Hollywood.

Other guests on the show have included Kim Kardashian, Robert Downey Jr., Dave Chappelle, and Kanye West. The show debuted in October 2020. This entire season on Netflix will be released on May 20. We get more from the Daily Mail. Smith did win the Academy Award for Best Actor for his role in King Richard.

Reactions from many after Smith’s actions came from other stars. Kevin Costner said, “I think you never tell the world what you’re going to do. But, listen, nobody should be doing that. We shouldn’t even move to the second moment, nobody should be doing the first.” Joe Rogan adds his thoughts in a response to what happened at the Academy Awards. “I don’t think he [Will Smith] was thinking that far ahead, at all. I think he was being emotionally fragile. He acted on impulse. I think it’s a foolish impulse that you do when you know there’s no consequences. Chris Rock’s doing his f***ing job. You don’t go and sit in the front row, you’re a star at the Oscars – there’s a professional comedian whose job is to roast people.”

Smith Did Apologize For His Actions At The Oscars

Smith would apologize for his actions. “My behavior at last night’s Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable,” Smith writes. “Jokes at my expense are a part of the job. But a joke about Jada’s medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness.”

After the Academy banned him for 10 years, Smith offered this reply. “I accept and respect the Academy’s decision.” We now turn toward a movie that Smith isn’t too hot about in his career. “Wild Wild West is just a thorn in my side,” he responded. “To see myself with chaps. … I don’t like it.”