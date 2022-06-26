Woody Harrelson’s ‘The Man From Toronto’ Is Tearing up the Netflix Charts

Woody Harrelson’s new movie, The Man From Toronto, is currently the number one watched movie on Netflix, according to FlixPatrol. The website keeps up with the daily streaming numbers of Netflix. The action-comedy co-stars the hilarious Kevin Hart. The film currently tops efforts from big stars like Marvel’s Chris Hemsworth and comedian Adam Sandler.

The film had many production issues, so it’s surprising The Man From Toronto exploded on Netflix. However, this is likely due to the immense popularity of comedian Kevin Hart. The flick was supposed to include Hart and Jason Statham, but Woody Harrelson replaced the latter when issues arose in the screenplay. Covid 19 caused further delays in the early days of 2020. Rather than release The Man From Toronto in theaters, Sony subsequently sold the film to Netflix, where it has just dropped on Friday. The Man From Toronto currently has a 27% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Woody Harrelson’s new film is a case of mistaken identity story

Kevin Hart plays opposite the bumbling Ted Jackson. Ted has attempted to put up the ideal anniversary surprise. While his wife is getting pampered at a spa, Ted plans to prepare a rental for romantic festivities. Teddy reads the house number incorrectly and unintentionally enters an FBI sting. Ted is mistaken for a ruthless assassin. After being questioned, Teddy is forced to assist the cops in capturing the real assassin, played by Woody Harrelson. The assassin, according to their information, is assisting a plot to kill the newly elected Venezuelan president. Ellen Barkin plays the handler for Harrelson, who sends him to Virginia to steal sensitive government information for the former Venezuelan colonel. Harrelson’s hitman eventually kidnaps Ted. Of course, hijinks ensue.

Woody Harrelson has more projects headed to streaming platforms

Woody Harrelson has a slate of upcoming projects. Next up is The HBO series, The White House Plumbers. The limited series is based on real events and the book of the same title by Bud and Matt Krogh. It tells the true story of how Nixon’s own political saboteurs and Watergate masterminds E. Howard Hunt and G. Gordon Liddy inadvertently brought down his presidency as they tried to safeguard it. Harrelson will play Hunt, while Justin Theroux will star as Liddy. The Most Dangerous Man in America is Woody Harrelson’s next project. . He will play another real-life figure, Timothy Leary. The series is based on the internationally acclaimed book The Most Dangerous Man by Bill Minutaglio and Steven L. Davis, which follows Leary’s daring prison break and run from the law in 1970. That project is still in production.

See Woody Harrelson and Kevin Hart in The Man From Toronto, currently streaming on Netflix.