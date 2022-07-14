You May Be Able to Subscribe to Netflix for Much Cheaper: Here’s How

We have good news for subscribers to the streaming giant Netflix. According to reports, users may be able to sign up for a cheaper version of the popular platform. However, there’s a caveat.

According to reports, you can use the less pricey version of Netflix that comes with ads. However, the cheaper option is reportedly still in its early days.

Moreover, the company plans to partner with fellow tech giant Microsoft on this new ad-supported subscription plan. The two companies announced the exciting streaming news on Wednesday.

“Microsoft has the proven ability to support all our advertising needs,” Chief Operating Officer Greg Peters said on Wednesday.

The new partnership came after the surprising announcement in April when Netflix revealed that it was considering adding a lower-priced ad-supported version. According to Netflix CEO Reed Hastings, it’s something the company has resisted over the years.

However, the company began having serious conversations about the idea when it found itself in the worst financial crisis it had seen in the last 25 years.

Although the company has not yet formally announced the new ad capability, in May, it told its employees the new tier might be available for users by the end of the year. The company has been in talks with potential partners over the past several months, including Google and Comcast.

However, unlike Google, which is a parent company to YouTube, and Comcast, Microsoft doesn’t operate a streaming service.

On Wednesday, the streaming service revealed that the new tier is in its “very early days.” In addition, the company has “much to work through” regarding introducing an ad option to its subscribers.

According to Peters, the partnership with Microsoft will usher in a new era for the wildly popular streaming service.

Peters announced in a statement that “Microsoft offered the flexibility to innovate in both technology and sales, as well as pledged strong privacy protections for Netflix members.”

He added, “Netflix’s “long-term goal is clear: More choice for consumers and a premium, better-than-linear TV brand experience for advertisers.”

Last Spring, the company reported that it lost 200,000 subscribers in the first quarter of 2022. These figures were unprecedented for the company.

In addition, Netlfix predicts it will lose another 2 million subscribers in its second quarter. As a result, the report ignited a stark stock decline. Additionally, scared investors were worried about not only the future of Netflix but the entire venture of streaming platforms despite being the home to popular original series such as “Stranger Things,” which broke viewership records.

The announcement comes after the company came under fire when a former Netflix star sued the company for inhumane working conditions and low pay.