New HBO Series Dethrones ‘Breaking Bad’ With Major Achievement After Single Episode

There’s a new HBO series out called The Last of Us that has accomplished a major achievement after one episode. IMDb keeps fans up to date with a list of the most popular shows on TV. Some of them on the list are now only available as reruns. Yet this show on HBO did something quite amazing. It unseated Breaking Bad as IMDb‘s top-ranked TV show with a threshold of 10,000 votes.

With that being the case, The Last of Us is atop the list at No. 1 with 38,757 user votes for its 9.5 rating score out of a possible 10. Breaking Bad, which is at No. 2, has 1,897,658 votes and sits at 9.5, too. Viewers who voted for The Last of Us might be familiar with this from its gaming time. One thing to figure into this ranking is that The Last of Us only has shown its first episode.

HBO Series ‘The Last Of Us’ Stars Pedro Pascal, Bella Ramsey

It might lose some status among voters as the series rolls along. The show airs on HBO, then shows up on HBO Max. But The Last of Us has achieved something special with its No. 1 ranking. Now, the hope for viewers and fans is that it stays there throughout the season. Viewers can catch The Last of Us on Sundays at 9 p.m. Eastern on HBO.

According to IMDb, the show is about “Joel and Ellie, a pair connected through the harshness of the world they live in, are forced to endure brutal circumstances and ruthless killers on a trek across post-pandemic America.” Pedro Pascal, Bella Ramsey, and Gabriel Luna star on the HBO show.

One thing that fans of the video game will notice right off the bat is that the TV show starts in 2003, not 2013. Why is that happening? Insider asked series creators Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann about it in an interview back in December 2022. Mazin said he suggested it.

“I just had this thing where if I’m watching a show and it takes place 20 years in the future from my time now, it just seems less real,” Mazin said. “I’m just less connected. I suggested this change because it would allow the show’s main timeline to be now, in 2023. There’s just something about saying this is happening now in this parallel universe.”

Druckmann created the PlayStation and Naughty Dog game. He said in the interview with Insider that COVID-19 did not alter the series that much. When playing the game, it was actually rooted in the 1918 influenza outbreak that happened. Druckmann also said that the idea behind the HBO show was not to focus on the current pandemic time period.