New Peacock Prices Revealed for Premium Tier

Peacock is becoming the new home for next-day streaming of NBC and Bravo shows, and because of this, they’re cutting prices for premium services. Shows like the “One Chicago” family, “Law & Order: SVU,” “The Voice,” and “Saturday Night Live” will air on the streaming platform the day after their air live. They previously aired on Hulu, and are now making the shift to Peacock. But, you need a premium subscription to take advantage of this feature.

According to a Hulu spokesperson, the shift comes because of Hulu’s desire to focus on original content instead of third-party shows. NBC and Bravo content is being pushed out in favor of Hulu originals like “Only Murders in the Building,” “Dopesick,” and “Reservation Dogs.”

NBCUniversal–which owns Peacock and one-third of Hulu–is looking to up the subscribers for Peacock and change the landscape of Hulu’s services. This shift will likely go into effect in the fall, and fans of NBC’s current lineup will only be able to stream next-day episodes on Peacock. Right now, Premium with ads is $4.99 per month, while Premium Plus without ads is $9.99 a month. There is also a free version with limited content and ads.

Peacock is looking to slash the $4.99 pricetag for Premium, though, offering new users a drastic discount of $1.99 per month. In addition to next-day NBC episodes from “Chicago Fire,” “SVU,” and “SNL,” Premium also includes new movies like “Jurassic World: Dominion” and other recent Universal titles. Another perk for soap opera fans: “Days of Our Lives” will exclusively stream on Peacock after it ends its 57-year legacy on NBC on September 12.

What’s Leaving Peacock in August 2022?

Every month, Peacock rotates its selection of content. With August coming to an end, what are we going to lose? Well, right off the bat, classic Steve Carell fans are going to be upset. Peacock is losing “The 40-Year-Old Virgin.” It’s also losing the “American Pie” saga as well.

“The Big Lebowski” is saying goodbye, as is the comedy “Bridesmaids,” Daniel Craig-led “Cowboys & Aliens,” a Matthew McConaughey favorite “Dazed and Confused,” and Kevin Costner’s “Field of Dreams.”

“Forgetting Sarah Marshall” is going, as is every high school girl’s favorite movie in 2009, “He’s Just Not That Into You.” We’re losing “Animal House,” magician-heist film “Now You See Me” and its sequel, and the 1983 Oliver Stone and Brian de Palma classic “Scarface.” The streaming service is also losing all six “Tremors” movies, plus the misunderstood Kevin Costner flick “Waterworld.”

So, we’re losing some pretty good titles coming up at the end of the month, but I’m excited to see what Peacock replaces them with. For the full list of films, check out their website.