Original ‘Top Gun’ Skyrockets to Top of Streaming Charts as Sequel Shatters Box-Office Records

As Top Gun: Maverick keeps reaching new heights, the original Top Gun is also getting a newfound resurgence. Top Gun: Maverick soared into success when it broke box-office records over Memorial Day weekend. This week, the original claimed its spot on the top of the U.S. streaming charts.

As fans will recall, Paramount Pictures’ 1986 original blockbuster starred a fresh-faced 23-year-old Tom Cruise as Navy pilot Maverick. Now, the decades-old movie is getting a type of revival with fans old and new. As it turns out, Top Gun was the most popular streaming title for the week of May 26-June 1, according to consumer data released by Reelgood. The classic action movie is also currently No. 1 on Apple’s iTunes movie charts in the U.S.

The original, which also stars Kelly McGillis, Val Kilmer, and Anthony Edwards, is also streaming on Paramount+. Unfortunately, those looking for it on Netlfix are in for bad news as the movie left the streaming platform as of June 1. However, if you have an account with Amazon’s Prime Video, you can catch it there.

On Friday, Top Gun stood its ground as the No. 4 spot on Prime Video’s Top 10 titles in the U.S. Other original series, “Night Sky,” “Outer Range,” and “The Boys,” followed behind.

There was a good amount of hype and anticipation surrounding Top Gun: Maverick. As a result, many fans returned to the classic original in preparation for seeing the new, critically acclaimed film. Now, we’re now seeing a spike in views for the original. Despite this, many reviewers were critical of the original flick. The 1986 movie currently holds a 57% critics’ score on Rotten Tomatoes compared to a 97% score for the Top Gun: Maverick.

Top Gun surpasses Disney blockbuster at the box office

Following Top Gun, star wars fans flocked to Disney+ for its new series “Obi-Wan Kenobi” starring Ewan McGregor. It claimed the No. 2 spot in the first week of release.

Netflix’s highly anticipated “Stranger Things 4” came in at No. 3, which had the biggest opening weekend ever for an English-language series on the platform.

Currently, the running box office total for the Joseph Kosinski directed film is over 200 million. It’s officially flown way past the original 1986 classic, which brought in a domestic total of $180 million.

In addition, the new film also beat out Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End at the box office during the 4-day Memorial Day opening. The Pirates film made $153 million.

The sun may be shining now that summer is officially here, but one thing’s for sure, everyone wants to be at the movies. According to Deadline, 46% of schools are out for summer break, and another 88% of colleges are also taking their time off, meaning more time to see the new Top Gun.