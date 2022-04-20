Paramount Offers Free Nickelodeon Content for Ukrainian Refugees on PlutoTV and YouTube

Streaming platforms have faced new challenges in Europe these past few weeks, trying to maintain access to Ukrainians amid the Russian invasion. Now though, the fan-favorite streaming service Paramount is offering free Nickelodeon entertainment content for Ukraine’s refugees on both PlutoTV and YouTube. The announcement comes at a time when Russia has further intensified its invasion efforts.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the latest humanitarian initiative comes from Paramount Global. With nearly five million refugees displaced by the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, the streaming platform says its goal is to provide “comfort and [enable Ukrainians] to continue feeling at home by watching their favorite cartoons, even if abroad.”

Where to Watch, How to Access:

As per the outlet, Paramount is providing access to Nickelodeon content in the Ukrainian language for free through various outlets. We’ve listed all access points below for you.

YouTube:

Both Nickelodeon and Nick Jr. maintain a strong presence on YouTube. Now, following Paramount’s announcement on Tuesday, viewers will be able to access shows in their Ukrainian language. Several highlights include “Spongebob Squarepants,” “Blaze and the Monster Machines,” and “PAW Patrol.”

Linear TV:

In addition to YouTube, Paramount has launched a Nickelodeon pop-up channel in coordination with PlutoTV. The refugee-centric outlet, called Nickelodeon Ukraine Pluto TV, also features fan-favorite shows in the Ukrainian language.

Of the launch, Paramount said, “The channel is commercial-free and currently available for free to more than 30 (distribution) partners across Europe.”

Participating partners include Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Poland, Hungary, the Nordics, Spain, France, Italy, and even Middle East/North Africa. Even more noteworthy is that other potential partners are looking to offer the Ukrainian channel as well.

Currently, Nickelodeon Ukraine Pluto TV is live in Germany, Austria, France, Spain, and Italy.

The streaming platform further reported, “The channel airs on-stop programming for kids of all ages,” including the aforementioned shows above, as well as other hits like the “Penguins of Madagascar.”

Fan-Favorite Streaming Platform to Offer Further Humanitarian Aid

Prior to its most announcement, The Hollywood Reporter detailed Paramount contributed a one million dollar donation to humanitarian relief organizations. Now, combined with further streaming options for Ukrainians, Paramount plans to provide, both in the U.S. and internationally, more than $2.5 million in free advertising to humanitarian organizations.

Applicable groups are those “that can benefit from mobilizing and educating global audiences about the heroic work they are doing during these challenging times.”

Paramount’s efforts contrast starkly with those of Netflix lately. The former has searched for ways to better engage and support Ukrainian refugees amid the ongoing crisis. Simultaneously, Netflix faces a lawsuit from the Russian public after the iconic streaming platform indefinitely canceled service to subscribers.

The lawsuit claims Netflix violated users’ rights as well as several national codes and laws.