‘Criminal Minds: Evolution’ Adds New Actress in Major Role

Actress Nicole Pacent will be joining the cast of the Paramount+ show Criminal Minds: Evolution in a recurring role. She’s going to play Rebecca, who is a lawyer in the Department of Justice. She will reveal some rather disturbing news about the BAU that will be linked to its fate. Pacent has been seen on shows like Westworld and the Mayim Bialik-starring Call Me Kat.

As for Criminal Minds: Evolution, the show plans to keep expanding the franchise for streaming audiences. It plans to blend different types of serialized elements into its format. If you recall the original Criminal Minds show that ran between 2005-2020 on CBS, it followed the FBI’s Behavioral Analysis Unit, which is the best of the best. They profile the worst people and elements out in the field.

‘Criminal Minds: Evolution’ Will Have Familiar Faces In Cast

Meanwhile, the series has moved on over to Paramount+. So, the FBI elite team of criminal profilers will be coming up against a great threat. It happens to be an UnSub that has used the pandemic to raise up a network of additional serial killers. The world is opening back up again and this UnSub goes into operation. This leads the team to go hunting them down and one murder at a time, Deadline reports.

Additionally, cast members who will be reprising their roles from the CBS series include Joe Mantegna, A.J. Cook, Kirsten Vangsness, Aisha Tyler, Adam Rodriguez, and Paget Brewster. This show is being produced by ABC Signature and CBS Studios. Erica Messer will serve as showrunner, executive producer, and writer. Breen Frazier and Christopher Barbour are going to be writers and executive producers. Glenn Kershaw will be on board as a director and executive producer. Mark Gordon also will serve as an executive producer.

Joe Mantegna Says Fanbase Brought Show Back

If you have been looking for a premiere date to this new show, then we have you covered. OK., so the first season, filled up with 10 episodes, will have the first two pop up on Paramount+ on November 24. Mark your calendars for new episodes to keep on dropping on Thursday nights. Look for the mid-season finale to appear on December 15. Then, look for the rest of the episodes to go from January 12 to the finale on February 9.

Speaking of Mantegna, he talked about what brought the show back to the world of TV. “We’re all proud to be back,” he said in a post on Instagram. “It’s a good group, a great group. I’m glad to be back, and we look forward to new episodes. Our fanbase is so wonderful all over the world, and I think that’s what helped bring us back.”