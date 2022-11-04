‘Criminal Minds: Evolution’ Trailer Released: BAU Returns in Revival Series

For months now fans of the wildly popular crime-drama TV series Criminal Minds have been hearing news of the upcoming revival series, Criminal Minds: Evolution. Now, we are beyond excited as the trailer for this new series is finally released. With the premiere right around the corner, set for Thanksgiving Day, November 24.

The team from the Criminal Minds Behavior Analysis Unit (BAU) is back. And they are ready to tackle one of the biggest cases to date when the revival series Criminal Minds: Evolution begins streaming on Paramount +.

The series follows the elite officers of the BAU as they profile some of the worst criminals of all time. However, this upcoming reboot has the team facing their most mysterious antagonist yet …a criminal (which the BAU members refer to as the “unsub”) who has created a network of serial killers.

“All my years as a profiler I studied killers,” says Joe Mantenga’s agent David Rossi in the just-released trailer.

“But I never studied what a pandemic would do to them,” the popular Criminal Minds character continues in the sneak peek.

The BAU Must Bring Down A Network Of Dangerous Killers

According to the just-released trailer, the unsub has been setting up a network of serial killers since the pandemic sent everyone home, sheltering in place. Now, the network has set its murderous plans into motion. And the team must work against the clock, bringing each one of the killers to justice one murderer at a time.

This reboot series sees Joe Mantegna, Kirsten Vangsness, A.J. Cook, Paget Brewster, Aisha Tyler, and Adam Rodriguez as they return to their Criminal Minds characters. Josh Stewart and Zach Gilford appear in the series in recurring roles.

Criminal Minds originally ran on CBS from 2005 until 2020. In this series, the BAU team investigated some intense cases and serial killers. While fans are going to be seeing some fan-favorite characters return in this reboot, there are a couple who are not yet confirmed to appear in this new series. These characters include Matthew Gray Gubler and Daniel Henney. Gubler, of course, portrays Dr. Spencer Reid and Henney portrays Special Agent Matt Simmons.

The first season of Criminal Minds: Evolution features 10 episodes. The series is set to premiere in a special two-episode event on Paramount + on Thanksgiving day, November 24. New episodes will drop weekly after the premiere each Thursday until the show’s mid-season finale on December 15. Evolution will then return to the streaming service on January 12 and run until Thursday, February 9.