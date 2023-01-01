‘Criminal Minds: Evolution’: Why Matthew Gray Gubler Couldn’t Return to the Series

For fans of Criminal Minds: Evolution, they might be wondering where in the world Matthew Gray Gubler is now. He played Dr. Spencer Reid on the show that ran between 2005-2020 on CBS. But he is not in the new show that airs on Paramount+. Why? Is there something keeping him from showing up?

Besides Gubler’s Reid, the show also is missing profiler Matt Simmons, played by Daniel Henney. Both characters are reportedly off on assignments. They are ones that Deputy Director Bailey, played by Nicholas D’Agosto, said to Emily Prentiss, played by Paget Brewster, in the premiere. Bailey wasn’t “at liberty to discuss,” adding, “if and when they return is entirely up to them. Sadly, we don’t have a say.”

‘Criminal Minds: Evolution’ Showrunner Mum About Missing Characters’ Assignments

But how much will we hear about those assignments? “I can’t talk too much about it,” showrunner Erica Messer recently told TV Insider. “We won’t hear a ton more about what they’re up to this year, but it’ll come into play next year what they’ve been doing.”

Messer did say that it all came down to actor availability. “We wanted them both back, and they both had other projects, and we only had a very short window to shoot this year,” she said. (They filmed from August through December.)

“It was literally logistics; we just couldn’t get them,” she said. “But we are all talking regularly, and fingers crossed we can make something work out, but we’re cheering on what Matthew and Daniel are doing when they’re not with us. And so it’s definitely bittersweet that we haven’t been able to have them for the big arc this season.”

This is another reason why they’ve been vague about what the missing agents are up to at this time. Besides those initial mentions in the Criminal Minds: Evolution premiere, we’ve only heard how the others miss them and facts Reid has shared with Penelope Garcia (Kirsten Vangsness) in the past. Those are related to the ongoing case.

“We were still hoping there might be a window, and the reality is just other projects that they’re in first position on and all that stuff,” Messer said. “It was great that everybody’s busy, right? So we have to just celebrate that. But we have definitely missed them.”

Messer adds that the season doesn’t span that long. “When you look at this season as a whole, even though it’s 10 episodes story-wise, I think we only cover about six weeks,” she said. Look for Criminal Minds: Evolution to have its winter premiere on Paramount+ on January 12.