‘Criminal Minds’ Star Paget Brewster Reacts To the Show’s Official Revival News

Earlier this month, Paramount+ revealed that the “Criminal Minds” reboot will officially move forward with key cast members returning, including Paget Brewster.

The beloved TV series ended its 15th season in February 2020, leaving fans distraught. But a year later in 2021, rumors started circulating about Paramount+ picking up the CBS series for a revival. The streaming service confirmed the rumors earlier this year, and as of last week, officially ordered new episodes.

Per Pop Culture, 10 episodes have been ordered for Season 16, but we have no news of a release date just yet. They likely have to finish pre-production tasks first and figure out scheduling with the main cast members returning. “Criminal Minds” fans can look forward to seeing Paget Brewster, Joe Mantegna, Kirsten Vangsness, Adam Rodriguez, A.J. Cook, and Aisha Tyler. Unfortunately, Matthew Gray Gubler and Daniel Henney will not return for the series due to other commitments.

But Brewster still celebrated the revival with an incredible throwback picture of the original “Criminal Minds” cast. She posted the photo on Twitter along with a special message.

“Guys! I think this is finally for real happening! We look younger and confused in this pic but friends, great things come with age.. #criminalminds. IT LIVES!” Brewster wrote.

It’s safe to say that Brewster can’t wait to pick back up with where “Criminal Minds” left off over two years ago. Hopefully, we’ll see a new season debuting sometime this winter or next spring, if all the cards fall right.

‘Criminal Minds’ Star Paget Brewster Discusses Cast’s Reaction to Revival News

When you’ve been working on a show as successful and beloved as “Criminal Minds” for 15 years, it’s hard to let that family go. So when the cast learned that they’d be returning to the set once more for the Paramount+ revival, everyone celebrated.

Paget Brewster, who plays Emily Prentiss on the show, recently opened up about the cast’s reaction in an interview with KTLA.

“We are all really, really thrilled because we’ve been talking about it for almost two years,” Brewster revealed. “So, it’s really exciting that everything’s finally come together and we’re going to start shooting soon. We have stayed in touch, we’ve been in touch, we’re all on a giant text chain.”

The cast developed a close bond with one another over the years, especially having spent so much time together on set. Now, it’s like a big family reunion happening all over again for them.

“We did become a family and we still are and that’s why it was so exciting when the idea was floated that maybe we could come back again and do more episodes for Paramount Plus,” Brewster said. “We’ve been chomping at the bit to do it, so it’s just thrilling that we all get to be in each other’s presence again.”

Stay tuned for more “Criminal Minds” updates.